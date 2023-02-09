SGTC education has kept Gregory Harris, Sr. employed for over 36 years Published 4:56 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Gregory W. Harris, Sr., who was born and raised in Americus, graduated from the South Georgia Tech’s Business Equipment Technology Program in 1986 under retired instructor Harold (Buddy) Holloman and because of the excellent technical education he received, Harris has been able to work and thrive in that career for over 36 years.

“Because of the outstanding training I received at South Georgia Technical College, here I am 36-years later doing what Mr. Holloman trained me to do,” said Gregory W. Harris, Sr., who is employed with Malone Office Environments in Columbus, GA, as a typewriter technician, Panasonic, Sharp copier/printer technician.

Even though the industry has advanced and changed over the past three and a half decades, the in-demand skills Harris learned at South Georgia Tech and from his former instructor “Buddy” Holloman, he had the ability to adapt and thrive as technology evolved. Harris is a believer in technical education and encourages young people to consider it as a valuable educational option especially if they want a good career.

“After graduating from high school, I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do,” said Harris. “But I knew I was good with my hands and I wanted to wear a shirt and tie. Fred Williams, a former student of Mr. Holloman’s came by McCurley’s (where Harris worked at the time) on his way to South Georgia Tech every morning with a shirt and tie on. I talked with him and he told me about South Georgia Tech and the class (Business Equipment Technology) he was taking. I knew right away that I was my way.”

And even though Harris continued to work at McCurley’s while attending South Georgia Tech he did get to enjoy parts of the “Complete College Experience” that SGTC offers and has offered since its inception in 1948.

“I did not live on-campus,” said Harris. “Since I worked, I was able to have my own apartment. But I did play basketball and was the most valuable player on my team averaging 29-points a game.” Harris was also nominated as a Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) student from the Business Equipment Technology program by Mr. Holloman.

“Mr. Holloman was a great instructor. He was also a sharp dresser and he kept his car clean. When it would rain, we would all joke and say it is raining around Mr. Holloman’s car,” smiled Harris.

Harris was a good student and in May of 1986, Mr. Holloman helped him get an internship or “on the job training” with Lee Office Equipment in Valdosta, GA, with a former student, Willie Mobley. Harris relocated to Columbus, Georgia in January of 1987 to work as a typewriter technician with Columbus Business Machines. He worked there until 1997.

Shortly after completing a decade with Columbus Business Machines, he went to work with Malone Office Environments as a typewriter technician and copier/printer technician and has spent over 25 years there.

“To Got be the Glory!” said Harris, when he shared his story about how the training he received from South Georgia Tech and Instructor “Buddy” Holloman led to a career that has spanned 36-years.

South Georgia Technical College is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023 and would like to hear more from alumni and how South Georgia Tech has helped them. Contact Su Ann Bird, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at sbird@southgatech.edu to share your information.

SGTC would like to invite Alumni to come back for a visit during an Alumni/Sophomore Day event on Saturday, February 25th. The Sumter County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a FREE hot dog/hamburger kickoff beginning at 12:15 while supplies last. The Jets and Lady Jets will have a double-header with the Lady Jets hosting East Georgia State at 1 p.m. and the Jets following at 3 p.m. SGTC will have free t-shirts while supplies last. The SGTC Student Affairs department also has family friendly activities planned for the day and during half-time of the basketball games. SGTC will be recognizing their sophomore basketball players during the intermission between the two games. Admission is FREE.

For more information about the over 200 programs of study offered at South Georgia Technical College visit www.southgatech.edu. An eight-week c-term session will begin March 13th.