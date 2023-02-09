Sumter County tennis teams earn split against Marion County

Published 4:32 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County’s Jacorey Wright is pictured here. He and his doubles partner, Conner Landers, won their doubles match against Marion County. ATR Archive

BUENA VISTA, GA – The Sumter County varsity girls and boys tennis teams made the trip over to Marion County on Thursday, February 8 and earned a split against the Eagles. The Lady Panthers fell to MC 5-0, but the Panthers were able to win their team match by the score of 4-1.

In girls’ action, the Lady Panthers fought extremely hard, but could not win a singles or a doubles match. Alesia Holmes of SCHS lost to MC’s Rani Robinson 1-6, 2-6 and Paris Eberhardt lost her match to Kanye Z. in straight sets 0-6, 2-6. In the third singles match, the Lady Panthers’ Aniyah Eberhardt was swept in straight sets by Abby Pennocello 0-6, 0-6.

In girls’ doubles action, the Lady Panthers didn’t fare much better. The SCHS team of Georgia Wooden/Dionisia Westbrook lost to the MC team of Mollie Beth/Taner Tyler 4-6, 4-6. In the second doubles match, the Lady Panthers’ team of Carolyn Campbell/Sydney Griffin fell to the MC duo of Lila McCorkle/Clara Fuller in straight sets 3-6, 1-6.

In boys’ action, the Panthers fared much better and won by the score of 4-1. In singles action, Willie Burts of SCHS defeated MC’s Will Honored in straight sets 6-1, 6-4, but in the second singles match, the Panthers’ Chandler Lyles lost to the Eagles’ Ethan Exum 4-6, 3-6. However, SCHS was able to capture the third singles match when Camien Williams defeated Landon Morrison in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.

At this point, SCHS had a 2-1 lead, but the Panthers were able to win the team match by sweeping the two doubles matches. The Panthers’ doubles team of Eric Bryant/Devor Pina defeated the MC duo of Sam Roberts/Darrick Vicente in straight sets 6-1, 6-0. In the other doubles match, the SCHS team of Jacorey Wright and Conner Landers defeated the MC team of Will Roberts and Dash Delong in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

