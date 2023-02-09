Sumter County tennis teams earn split against Marion County Published 4:32 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

From Staff Reports

BUENA VISTA, GA – The Sumter County varsity girls and boys tennis teams made the trip over to Marion County on Thursday, February 8 and earned a split against the Eagles. The Lady Panthers fell to MC 5-0, but the Panthers were able to win their team match by the score of 4-1.

In girls’ action, the Lady Panthers fought extremely hard, but could not win a singles or a doubles match. Alesia Holmes of SCHS lost to MC’s Rani Robinson 1-6, 2-6 and Paris Eberhardt lost her match to Kanye Z. in straight sets 0-6, 2-6. In the third singles match, the Lady Panthers’ Aniyah Eberhardt was swept in straight sets by Abby Pennocello 0-6, 0-6.

In girls’ doubles action, the Lady Panthers didn’t fare much better. The SCHS team of Georgia Wooden/Dionisia Westbrook lost to the MC team of Mollie Beth/Taner Tyler 4-6, 4-6. In the second doubles match, the Lady Panthers’ team of Carolyn Campbell/Sydney Griffin fell to the MC duo of Lila McCorkle/Clara Fuller in straight sets 3-6, 1-6.

In boys’ action, the Panthers fared much better and won by the score of 4-1. In singles action, Willie Burts of SCHS defeated MC’s Will Honored in straight sets 6-1, 6-4, but in the second singles match, the Panthers’ Chandler Lyles lost to the Eagles’ Ethan Exum 4-6, 3-6. However, SCHS was able to capture the third singles match when Camien Williams defeated Landon Morrison in straight sets 6-4, 6-1.

At this point, SCHS had a 2-1 lead, but the Panthers were able to win the team match by sweeping the two doubles matches. The Panthers’ doubles team of Eric Bryant/Devor Pina defeated the MC duo of Sam Roberts/Darrick Vicente in straight sets 6-1, 6-0. In the other doubles match, the SCHS team of Jacorey Wright and Conner Landers defeated the MC team of Will Roberts and Dash Delong in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.