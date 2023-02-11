South GA Technical College Foundation awarded grant from Sumter EMC Foundation for TechForce Published 12:10 am Saturday, February 11, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS —The Sumter Electric Membership Corporation Foundation, Inc. awarded a grant in the amount of $5,000.00 to the South Georgia Technical College Foundation, Inc. Proceeds from the grant will be used to support the SGTC “Going the Extra Mile” TechForce drive.

The TechForce project supports scholarships for academically deserving and financially disadvantaged students, provides the use of textbooks at no cost to students each semester, the purchase of an 18-wheel truck and trailer for the high demand commercial truck driving program, and assists with renovations to the James S. Peters gymnasium to expand the lobby area and construct multi-purpose classrooms for program and community classes as well as update technology.

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford and Su Ann Bird, Vice President for Institutional Advancement and SGTC Foundation Executive Director, accepted the donation for the SGTC Foundation.

“One of the seven guiding principals that govern the way Sumter EMC operates is involvement in the communities we serve. This project is a great example of how good things happen when people in a community work together for a common goal. Through this grant from our Foundation, Sumter EMC is proud to be part of the effort to support local education by providing funds to assist deserving students and provide equipment for in-demand workforce educational programs,” said Andrea Walker, Chair of the Sumter EMC Foundation.

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford thanked Walker and the Sumter EMC Foundation for their support of the SGTC Foundation and South Georgia Technical College. “We are so appreciative of the support that our college and students receive from Sumter Electric and their foundation,” said Dr. Watford. “Partnerships are crucial to our success and we appreciate the partnership that we have built with Sumter EMC. They are truly going the extra mile to impact success at South Georgia Technical College.”

The Sumter EMC Foundation was founded in 2003 and is funded exclusively by cooperative members participating in Sumter EMC’s Operation Round Up®. Every month Sumter EMC ‘rounds up’ the electric bill of participating members to the next whole dollar amount and deposits the difference into an interest-bearing account. The proceeds of the account are administered by the Sumter EMC Foundation’s board of trustees through grants to local schools, civic and charitable organizations. One hundred percent of the money collected is given back to the community through these grants. To date the Foundation has awarded over $1.2 million to community organizations in Sumter EMC’s service territory.

Sumter EMC is a locally owned and operated electric cooperative serving Chattahoochee, Dougherty, Lee, Marion, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Terrell and Webster counties.

“On behalf of the South Georgia Technical College Foundation, I would also like to express my appreciation to Andrea Walker and the Sumter EMC Foundation,” said South Georgia Technical College Foundation Executive Director and SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement Su Ann Bird. “The support of the Sumter EMC Foundation and their members is making a difference in our community. The students you help today, will become the workforce of tomorrow.”

The Sumter EMC Foundation has also established three endowed scholarships for the Electrical Lineworker program at SGTC and other related programs. These scholarships are awarded to outstanding students from the Sumter EMC service area.

For more information about endowing a scholarship or supporting student success at South Georgia Technical College, contact SGTC Foundation executive director Su Ann Bird at 229-931-2110 or sbird@southgatech.edu.

South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit classes. The college has a 99% job placement rate for graduates and offers lifetime career placement services. Financial aid is available for qualified students. For more information about applying to South Georgia Technical College, visit www.southgatech.edu or contact the admissions office at 229-931-2394 in Americus or 229-271-4040 in Cordele. An eight-week mini-mester begins March 13th and it is not too late to apply.