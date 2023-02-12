Moore scores 20 in Lady Panthers’ win on Senior Night Published 8:43 pm Sunday, February 12, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Sumter County senior guard Haley Moore finished her career as a Lady Panther in style by scoring 20 points to lead the Lady Panthers to a 58-19 drubbing of winless Jeff Davis on Saturday, February 11 on Senior Night at the Panther Den.

With the win, the Lady Panthers finish the regular season with an overall record of 5-19 and they finish in fourth place in the GHSA Region 1-AA standings at 5-7.

In addition to Moore’s performance, Jamiyah Edwards scored 10 points and Lauren Harris had nine in the winning cause.

SCHS dominated in the first half and jumped out to a 29-10 lead at halftime. It was a much tighter third quarter, as the Lady Panthers outscored JD 10-8, But SCHS left no doubt in the fourth quarter, as the thoroughly dominated the Lady Yellow Jackets 19-1 in the quarter to secure the 58-19 victory.

SCHS, the #4 seed, will play its first game of the GHSA Region 1-AA Tournament at Fitzgerald High School against the #5 seed Worth County Lady Rams on Tuesday, February 14 at 4 p.m.