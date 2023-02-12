Sumter County Panthers rout Jeff Davis on Senior Night Published 9:24 pm Sunday, February 12, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) sent their 10 seniors out on a winning note as the Panthers dominated their way to a 74-44 victory over Jeff Davis (JD) at the Panther Den Saturday evening, February 11.

Three is those seniors scored in double figures. Senior forward Brandon Pope led all scorers with 23 points and both senior point guard Cameron Evans and senior center Canaan Jackson each chipped in 12 points.

Senior guards D.J. Hurley and La’Travus Angry each had six points and senior guard Devon Dowdell scored three points on a three-pointer in the fourth quarter.

With the win, the Panthers complete the regular season with an overall record of 17-7 and they are tied with Dodge County a top the GHSA Region 1-AA standings at 11-1.

It was a tight and close battle in the first half and the Yellow jackets (6-19, 4-8 Region 1-AA) actually had a 27-24 lead at halftime, but just like the night before against Worth County, it was as if a sleeping giant had been awakened. The Panthers exploded in the third quarter, outscoring JD 29-6. From then on, SCHS continued to dominate and went on to secure a 74-44 victory and sent 10 senior Panthers out in style.

J.J. Benjamin led JD in scoring with 10 points and Bobby Jones had nine for the Yellow Jackets in the losing cause.

As the second seed in the GHSA Region 1-AA boys’ tournament, the Panthers get a first round by and will play the winner of the game between third-seeded Cook and the Berrien/Worth County winner on Thursday, February 16 at Dodge County High School at 5:30 p.m.