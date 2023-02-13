Dean’s list includes 21 points in win over Georgia College Published 11:15 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern men’s basketball team picked up its first home win since Dec. 30 with a 85-76 victory over Georgia College & State University in the Storm Dome Saturday night.

Jamari Dean had his best game of the season, scoring 21 while shooting 75 percent from the field and grabbing five rebounds. Dean was one of three Hurricanes to finish in double figures in scoring, along with Phillip Burwell who scored 18 points and shot an impressive 67 percent from the field, as well as grabbing nine rebounds, and Jerroda Briscoe, who scored a season-high 16 points and made all of his shots from the field.

Field goal percentage heavily favored the Hurricanes (57.7-40.6 percent) and GSW forced 14 turnovers in the game, which led to 15 points

GSW improved its record to 12-11 on the season and 5-9 in Peach Belt Conference play.

Georgia Southwestern will be on the on road to face Columbus State (13-11, 6-8) for the second half of their two-game season series. The Cougars won the last meeting defeating GSW 74-55 in the Storm Dome. The teams will tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15.