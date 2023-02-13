President Emeritus Sparky and Allene Reeves honor South Georgia Tech’s 2023 outstanding student, Tredarrian Colbert, with scholarshi Published 9:45 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College President Emeritus Sparky Reeves and his wife, Allene, established an endowed fund with the South Georgia Technical College Foundation to honor the college’s Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) student each year. Tredarrian Colbert, a barbering student, was the recipient for 2023.

Due to health precautions, Sparky and Allene Reeves were unable to attend the award presentation. Their son and daughter, Kevin Reeves and Mandy Reeves Young, represented the family and made the presentation to Colbert at the SGTC 2023 GOAL Luncheon recently in the John M. Pope Center.

“Thank you so much for allowing us to be here today for our parents,” said Mandy Reeves Young. “This is so important to them and I know they would love to be here to recognize these top students. In fact, anytime we are at the hospital or doctor’s offices and one of his outstanding nurses comes in, he would say, that was one of my students. He takes a lot of pride in SGTC students and alumni. So, congratulations Tredarrian, we are proud of you also.”

Kevin Reeves echoed Mandy’s comments. “Being the son and daughter of Sparky and Allene Reeves, we were always taught to look for the silver lining. Everyone who knows my dad knows his saying ‘Every Day is Special.’ My dad devoted over 40 years to South Georgia Tech and my mom also dedicated her working life to education. So, this means a lot to both of them and is a way to continue their legacy to outstanding students and educators as well as pay it forward to the next generation, especially those involved in technical education.

“Dad has always been a big, big proponent of technical education and giving the individuals the ability to go out there and gain the skills needed to accomplish a dream. We are proud of you and we also appreciate your service to our country,” said Kevin Reeves when he presented Tredarrian Colbert with a check on behalf of the Sparky and Allene Reeves GOAL student scholarship.

The scholarship can be used towards tuition, fees, and supplies at the college as well to help with his competition. The Reeves also recognized SGTC Instructor of the Year Chester Taylor with a $500 stipend when after he was selected for Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year honor at South Georgia Tech earlier.

Sparky and Allene Reeves established the endowed fund as a way to give back annually to the top student and the top instructor at South Georgia Technical College. They both recognized how important the instructors as well as the students are not only to the college but to the community.

Tredarrian Colbert of Americus, will now represent South Georgia Technical College at regional and state competitions in an effort to be selected as the top student within the Technical College System of Georgia. He was nominated for this honor by Andrea Robinson, his Barbering Instructor.

“On behalf of South Georgia Technical College, I would like to thank President Emeritus Sparky and Allene Reeves for providing this scholarship to a very deserving student,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford. “President Reeves and Allene have been special to South Georgia Tech for many years and even though they could not be here with us today, they demonstrated again why they mean so much to the college, its faculty, staff, and students.”

SGTC Foundation Executive Director and SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement Su Ann Bird echoed Dr. Watford’s comments by thanking President Emeritus Reeves and Allene for their support of the South Georgia Technical College Foundation. “On behalf of the foundation and the students that it serves, I would like to thank the Reeves for giving back to the students and faculty at South Georgia Tech. They have both seen how important the foundation and its supporters are to the success of the college and we are very appreciative of their efforts,” said Bird.

For more information about making a donation or establishing an endowed scholarship at South Georgia Technical College, contact Su Ann Bird, SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement and SGTC Foundation Executive Director at 229-931-2011 or sbird@southgatech.edu. Tax deductible donations may also be mailed to the SGTC Foundation, P.O. Box 6102, Americus GA 31709.