Sumter County High School to host a Meet & Greet with the Panthers’ new head football coach Will Rogers Published 10:44 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

AMERICUS – Sumter County High School will host a Meet & Greet in which the public is invited to come out and meet the Panthers’ new head football coach Will Rogers on Wednesday evening, February 15 at 6 p.m. in the school’s auditorium.

Coach Rogers will speak to the crowd on hand and will outline his vision for the Sumter County football program.

Rogers succeeds former SCHS head football coach Clifford Fedd, who resigned after one year at the helm of the Panthers. Fedd left to take the head football-coaching job at Griffin High School in Griffin, GA.