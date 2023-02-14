GSW’s Propel campaign for scholarships over halfway to $1 million goal Published 1:24 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By Chelsea Collins

AMERICUS – Propel: GSW’s Campaign for Scholarships is over halfway to its goal of raising $1 million in scholarship funding for Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) students. Since the campaign launched at the beginning of the 2022-2023 academic year, $537,020 has been raised.

“As the costs of daily living are on the rise, the importance of private scholarship dollars are more significant than ever before,” said Stephen Snyder, assistant vice president for Advancement and GSW Foundation executive director. “Our GSW Advancement team is thrilled at the success of the scholarship fundraising campaign. We anticipate our goal will be met ahead of schedule, but we won’t be letting up on our efforts to provide private support for GSW students.”

A total of 296 donors have made campaign contributions, 75 of them have given a total of $1,000 or more.

Currently, over 300 students receive private scholarship funding from 120 different GSW Foundation scholarship funds. Through Propel, Georgia Southwestern plans to add to that total and fulfill current unmet needs for GSW students.

Many of the scholarship funds currently in place are named for individuals or families and are designated by specific academic criteria like major and grade point average. Other funds are more general in nature and can be granted to a larger group of students. For instance, the flexibility of the Southwestern Promise fund allows a significant impact to a wider variety of students meeting the academic requirements to receive financial assistance than ever before. The University and its Advancement staff welcome scholarship contributions of any type and would be delighted to establish new funds.

The $1 million scholarship funding campaign will conclude at the second Annual Gold Force Gala at the end of January 2024. Between now and then, potential donors, GSW alumni and friends alike, will have many opportunities to contribute.

For additional information on ways to give, visit gsw.edu/foundation. You can also call (229) 931-2014 or email foundation@gsw.edu.