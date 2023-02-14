Lady Jets record 26th consecutive win Published 1:04 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The top ranked National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets started slowly but overcame a five-point deficit late in the first quarter to capture an 82 – 53 decision over Central Georgia Technical College in a Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) conference game Monday night.

This was the Lady Jets 26th consecutive victory in the 2022 – 2023 season. The Lady Jets are currently 26 – 1 and 13 – 0 in the conference. The Lady Jets have held the number one spot in the NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball rankings for five consecutive weeks and are currently tied with Trinity Valley for holding the top spot the longest this season.

Trinity Valley grabbed the number one ranking in the nation on November 7th and retained that position until they were bumped by Eastern Florida on December 12th. Gulf Coast moved into the first-place position in the January 2nd poll and stayed there for two weeks before South Georgia Technical College moved up on January 17th. Now five weeks later, the Lady Jets are still tops in the nation.

Central Georgia Technical College gave the Lady Jets a slight scare when they came out strong in the first quarter Monday night. They had the Lady Jets stalled for the first eight minutes as they pulled ahead 17 – 12. The Lady Jets regrouped in the final two minutes of the first quarter and cut that deficit to two points in a 17 – 15 battle.

The Lady Jets outscored Central Georgia Tech 26 – 14 in the second quarter to move ahead 41 – 31 at the half. A strong third and fourth quarter showing allowed the Lady Jets to stretch that lead to 78 – 47 or 31 points late in the final period. The Lady Jets closed out the night with the 82 – 53 victory and their 26th straight win.

South Georgia Technical College posted a 36-point swing in under 40-minutes against Central Georgia Tech based on the strong shooting skills of sophomores Alexia Dizeko, Luana Leite, and Camryn James. Sophomore Fanta Gassama is still out with an ankle injury.

Alexia Dizeko led the team with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Luana Leite was close behind with 19 points and nine rebounds. Camryn James closed out the double digit scoring with 12 points and seven rebounds.

De’Nae Williams added nine points, Loes Rozing and Susana Yepes both came away with six points and Veronika Palfi had five. Laurie Calixte ended the game with three points and Maeve Fotsa Fofou posted two points.

The Lady Jets only have three games remaining before the GCAA and NJCAA Region XVII playoffs. They will host Middle Georgia Prep in a make-up game on Thursday, February 16th at 5:30 p.m. and then close out with back-to-back double-headers at home. The women play Albany Tech on Saturday, February 16th at 1 p.m. followed by the Jets t 3 p.m. Then on February 25th the Lady Jets will face East Georgia State (currently ranked 24th in the nation) on Sophomore/Alumni Day at 1 p.m. The Jets will follow with a game against Georgia Highlands at 3 p.m.

All SGTC alumni are invited back for the Sophomore/Alumni day activities. The Sumter County Chamber of Commerce will host a tailgate cookout beginning at 12:15 with free hot dogs and hamburgers and all the trimmings. SGTC will also be giving out free t-shirts while supplies last. The SGTC Students Affairs department will also be hosting family friendly activities during half-time and after the games.