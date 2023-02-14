SGTC Jets drop 7th straight GCAA loss Published 3:13 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

From Staff Reports

GRIFFIN – South Georgia Technical College sophomore guard Aaron Pitts scored 30 points in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) game against Southern Crescent Technical College in Griffin Saturday, but the Jets still fell three points shy of a win in the 83 – 80 decision.

This was the South Georgia Technical College Jets seventh straight conference loss and dropped them to 2 – 9 and 5 – 19. The Jets are currently in ninth place above Southern Crescent which moved to 1 – 8 and 8 – 11 after recording their first conference win of the season against the Jets.

Despite the Jets 2 – 9 conference record and ninth place ranking, a win in one of their next five conference games might allow them to make the GCAA Region XVII end of the season playoffs. Only the top eight teams advance.

The Jets travel to Gordon College on Wednesday, February 15th for a 7 p.m. game. They will match-up against Albany Tech in a double-header with the Lady Jets on Saturday, February 18th at 3 p.m. They travel to Macon on Tuesday, February 21st for a 7 p.m. game against Central Georgia Tech and then host Georgia Highlands on Saturday, February 25th on Sophomore Day in a double-header with the Lady Jets. Action starts at 1 p.m. The last game for the Jets is Wednesday, March 1st at 7 p.m. in Cuthbert against Andrew College.

Aaron Pitts continues to be the bright spot for the Jets. He had a total of 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and one steal against Southern Crescent. He was joined in double-figures by Jordan Brown and Bryce Turner who both came off the bench to score 10 points. Turner had a double-double night with 10 points and 11 rebounds. He also had a blocked shot.

Sophomore Nathan Wilson contributed nine points and 11 rebounds on the night and Kallin Fonseca had eight points, three rebounds and four assists. Both Ryan Djoussa and Justin Evans accounted for five points and Tim Loud closed out the scoring with three points.

Southern Crescent had a 42 – 34 advantage at the end of the first half and despite the Jets outscoring the Tigers 46 – 41 in the second half, they ended the night with an 83 – 80 loss. The Jets had 12 turnovers, and only shot 41.3% from the field, 31.3% from the three-point line and 65% from the foul line in that match-up.