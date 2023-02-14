Smarr-Smith Foundation adds to endowed scholarship at South Georgia Technical College in memory of fallen officers Published 2:33 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Smarr-Smith Foundation presented the South Georgia Technical College Foundation with a check recently to expand its endowed scholarships in memory of Americus Police Officer Nicholas R. Smarr and Georgia Southwestern State University Campus Safety Officer Jody C. Smith. SGTC President Dr. John Watford and SGTC Foundation Executive Director Su Ann Bird accepted the donation on behalf of the South Georgia Technical College Foundation.

“On behalf of the South Georgia Technical College faculty, staff, and students, I would like to thank the Smarr-Smith Foundation for this generous gift. I also continue to recognize the sacrifice that Officers Smarr and Smith made in the line of duty and remember their family and friends,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford. “This gift will assist POST certified officers in continuing their education. We realize this donation comes at a very high price because it is at the expense of the lives to two outstanding former South Georgia Technical College students and law enforcement officers. We hope that the fine men and women who earn these scholarships will honor the memories of Officers Smarr and Smith through their service to our citizens.”

Nicholas Smarr and Jody Smith, both attended the South Georgia Technical College Criminal Justice Program. Smarr attained his Associate of Applied Science Degree in June of 2011 and became a certified law enforcement officer in 2012. Jody Smith had attended South Georgia Tech in 2010 and had returned in 2016 to begin completing his Criminal Justice associate degree.

Members of the Smarr-Smith Foundation endowed a scholarship fund in 2017 named after the two fallen officers at South Georgia Technical College because both young men had attended classes here. “The Smarr-Smith Foundation is honored to be able to continue to add to this endowed scholarship at South Georgia Technical College in memory of Nicholas Smarr and Jody Smith,” said Donnie McCrary, Chairman of the Smarr-Smith Foundation. “We appreciate what South Georgia Technical College is doing and this is an excellent way to honor the memories of these fine young men by giving back to this community and helping other POST certified officers have the financial resources to continue their education.”

The donation to the South Georgia Technical College Foundation was made possible by this community which has supported the Smarr-Smith Foundation and its “Back the Blue” efforts.

“South Georgia Technical College values the support of the community and our business and industry partners,” said South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. “This donation allows us to provide the workforce needed by our law enforcement agencies in this area as well as across the state. Partnerships like this one and others are crucial to our success.”

South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Institutional Advancement and SGTC Foundation Executive Director Su Ann Bird, thanked the Smarr-Smith organization as well. “This endowed scholarship is a tremendous support to our students and we are very pleased that the Smarr-Smith Foundation has continued to fund scholarships for these deserving law enforcement officers to continue their education. Your investment in an endowed scholarship will continue to give back to our students indefinitely. Thank you again for recognizing the value of the educational opportunities that we are able to provide to our students.”

For more information about donating to the SGTC Foundation or endowing a scholarship at South Georgia Technical College, contact Su Ann Bird, Executive Director of the SGTC Foundation and Vice President of Institutional Advancement at 229.931.2110 or sbird@southgatech.edu. Contributions may also be mailed to the SGTC Foundation, P.O. Box 6102, Americus, GA. Additional donations can be added to the Smarr-Smith Scholarship fund and all donations will be recognized and shared with members of the Smith and Smarr families.