Area Beat Report February 10 through 13
Published 2:14 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Hardrick, Elexus Charde (Bonded Out ), 22, Speeding/not having license on person/DUI-Alcohol
- Holman, Clayton Hudson (In Jail), 39, City Bench Warrant
- Lockhart, Antavious Antrell (In Jail), 21, Probation Violation
- McCoy, Samuel (In Jail), 54, Aggravated Battery
- Mickens, Robert Santiago (In Jail), 36, Battery – Family Violence/False Imprisonment/Obstructing or hindering persons from making emergency telephone call
- Tolbert, Jada Jymone (In Jail), 21, Theft By Taking
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/10
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 24 at 3:24 a.m., traffic stop/Speeding
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 8:21 a.m., Theft
- 868 Youngs Mill Rd. at 12:46 a.m., VIN Inspection
- Americus Police Department at 1:16 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- Hwy 280 East at Bone Rd. at 5 p.m., Accident Report
- Hwy 280 E. at Days Inn Parking Lot at 8:05 p.m., Traffic Stop/Tag Light Required
- US Hwy 19 N. at MM 16 at 10:23 p.m., traffic stop/driving too fast for conditions
- Pecan Terrace at Sunset Park at 10:33 p.m., traffic stop/driving too fast for conditions
- US Hwy 19 South at MM 9 at 11:24 p.m., traffic stop/warning for bad tail lights
- Hwy 19 and Hwy 30 at 11:55 p.m., Traffic Stop/Restrictions on use of blue lights
- 575 Henry Hart Rd. at 12:10 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- N. Jackson St. at Rucker St. at 12:31 a.m., Traffic Stop
- Highway 280 East at Hwy 27 at 12:32 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 148 Old Dawson Rd. at 7:31 a.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 19 N. at Memorial Mile at 11:14 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 149 Sylvan Dr. at 7:29 a.m., Entering Auto
2/11
- Crawford St. at Circle K at 5:08 a.m., Civil Disturbance
- 309 Buttercup Lane at 12:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Jenkins Road and 280 West at 5 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 162 Briarpatch Circle at 5:08 p.m., Information for officer
- GA Hwy 280 E. and GA Hwy 27 E. at 8:31 p.m., traffic stop/no tail lights or tag lights working on vehicle
- 186 Youngs Mill Rd. at 9:11 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 357 R.W. Jones Rd. at 9:50 p.m., Information for officer
- 637 GA Hwy 27 E. at 10:07 p.m., Information for officer
- 109 Thomas Dr. at Powersports Plus at 10:18 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 30 at Armory Dr. at 1:02 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driving in violation of license restrictions/Driving too fast for conditions/No license on person/Marijuana possession of less than an oz.
- 122 Dupree Rd. at 5:24 a.m., Missing Person
- 120 Dupree Rd. at 2 a.m., Trouble Unknown
2/12
- E. Forsyth at Crawford St. at 4:49 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 983 GA Hwy 27 E. at 5:22 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 277 McMath Mill Rd. at 11:10 a.m., Welfare Check
- 1155 S. GA Tech Parkway at 4:56 a.m., Civil Disturbance
- 272 Fish Road Lot A at 3:05 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 363 Arch Helms Rd. at 11:31 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Magnolia St. at GA Hwy 30 at 12:03 a.m., Traffic Stop
2/13
- GA Hwy 30 at American Legion at 12:39 a.m., Failure to obey stop sign/Expired or no registration or title
- 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 4:47 a.m., Civil Disturbance
- 145 Dogwood Dr. at 4:50 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 900 Southwestern Circle at 4:56 a.m., Civil Disturbance