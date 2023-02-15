Area Beat Report February 10 through 13

Published 2:14 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Hardrick, Elexus Charde (Bonded Out ), 22, Speeding/not having license on person/DUI-Alcohol
  • Holman, Clayton Hudson (In Jail), 39, City Bench Warrant
  • Lockhart, Antavious Antrell (In Jail), 21, Probation Violation
  • McCoy, Samuel (In Jail), 54, Aggravated Battery
  • Mickens, Robert Santiago (In Jail), 36, Battery – Family Violence/False Imprisonment/Obstructing or hindering persons from making emergency telephone call
  • Tolbert, Jada Jymone (In Jail), 21, Theft By Taking

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/10

  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 24 at 3:24 a.m., traffic stop/Speeding
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 8:21 a.m., Theft
  • 868 Youngs Mill Rd. at 12:46 a.m., VIN Inspection
  • Americus Police Department at 1:16 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • Hwy 280 East at Bone Rd. at 5 p.m., Accident Report
  • Hwy 280 E. at Days Inn Parking Lot at 8:05 p.m., Traffic Stop/Tag Light Required
  • US Hwy 19 N. at MM 16 at 10:23 p.m., traffic stop/driving too fast for conditions
  • Pecan Terrace at Sunset Park at 10:33 p.m., traffic stop/driving too fast for conditions
  • US Hwy 19 South at MM 9 at 11:24 p.m., traffic stop/warning for bad tail lights
  • Hwy 19 and Hwy 30 at 11:55 p.m., Traffic Stop/Restrictions on use of blue lights
  • 575 Henry Hart Rd. at 12:10 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • N. Jackson St. at Rucker St. at 12:31 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • Highway 280 East at Hwy 27 at 12:32 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • 148 Old Dawson Rd. at 7:31 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 19 N. at Memorial Mile at 11:14 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • 149 Sylvan Dr. at 7:29 a.m., Entering Auto

2/11

  • Crawford St. at Circle K at 5:08 a.m., Civil Disturbance
  • 309 Buttercup Lane at 12:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Jenkins Road and 280 West at 5 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 162 Briarpatch Circle at 5:08 p.m., Information for officer
  • GA Hwy 280 E. and GA Hwy 27 E. at 8:31 p.m., traffic stop/no tail lights or tag lights working on vehicle
  • 186 Youngs Mill Rd. at 9:11 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 357 R.W. Jones Rd. at 9:50 p.m., Information for officer
  • 637 GA Hwy 27 E. at 10:07 p.m., Information for officer
  • 109 Thomas Dr. at Powersports Plus at 10:18 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 30 at Armory Dr. at 1:02 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driving in violation of license restrictions/Driving too fast for conditions/No license on person/Marijuana possession of less than an oz.
  • 122 Dupree Rd. at 5:24 a.m., Missing Person
  • 120 Dupree Rd. at 2 a.m., Trouble Unknown

2/12

  • E. Forsyth at Crawford St. at 4:49 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • 983 GA Hwy 27 E. at 5:22 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 277 McMath Mill Rd. at 11:10 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 1155 S. GA Tech Parkway at 4:56 a.m., Civil Disturbance
  • 272 Fish Road Lot A at 3:05 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 363 Arch Helms Rd. at 11:31 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Magnolia St. at GA Hwy 30 at 12:03 a.m., Traffic Stop

2/13

  • GA Hwy 30 at American Legion at 12:39 a.m., Failure to obey stop sign/Expired or no registration or title
  • 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 4:47 a.m., Civil Disturbance
  • 145 Dogwood Dr. at 4:50 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 900 Southwestern Circle at 4:56 a.m., Civil Disturbance

 

More community

Area Beat Report February 13, 2023

Area Beat Report February 7 through 9, 2023

Area Beat Report February 6

Area Beat Report February 2 through 6, 2023

Print Article