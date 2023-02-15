Area Beat Report February 14, 2023
Published 3:29 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Fitzpatrick, David Jerome (In Jail), 57, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- McGrotha, Kenneth Russell (In Jail), 55, Failure to Appear/Felony: Possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance
Sumter County Sheriff’s office Media Incident Reports
2/14
- 221 Hwy 19 South at 7:24 a.m., Harassing Phone Calls
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC at 9:46 a.m., Information for officer
- 175 Briarwood Circle at 12:13 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 245 Hwy 308 at 6:39 p.m., Threats
- Highway 27 E. at MM 23 at 8:31 p.m., traffic accident
- E. Lamar St. at Mayo St. at 9:22 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 506 at 9:25 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 30 at Peachtree St. at 9:35 p.m., Traffic Stop/Defective or no headlights/expired or no registration or title
- E. Lamar St. at Lee St. at 12:02 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- E. Forsyth St. at Crawford St. at Circle K at 1:32 a.m., Traffic Stop/one headlight out/expired tag
- Tripp St. at Georgia’s Own Credit Union at 4:21 a.m., Warning issued for headlight violation