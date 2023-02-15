Hurricanes Complete Sweep of West Georgia Published 5:21 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

From Staff Reports

CARROLLTON, GA – Georgia Southwestern softball recorded 11 hits as they defeated the University of West Georgia, 6-5, in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. Then in Game 2, GSW overwhelmed UWG by the score of 9-1.

GSW got the offense going early due to a RBI double from Lacey Rutledge in the first inning. Catcher Morgan Mullin had another great performance as she went 2-for-4 with 4 RBIs she hit a home run in the sixth inning which gave the Hurricanes the late lead. GSW would throw a scoreless seventh inning to close out the game.

Then in Game 2, GSW extended its winning streak to four games as they complete the two-game series sweep against West Georgia.

Catcher Morgan Mullin finished the series going 3-for-6 including a triple and a home run, and adding seven RBIs.

Zoe Willis had another strong pitching performance throwing five innings while giving up one run.

The bats came alive for the Hurricanes as they scored 15 and hit .365 on the day.

The Hurricanes will stay on the road as they take on the College of Coastal Georgia (2-0) and Georgia Gwinett (4-0) in the Grizzly Classic. First pitch Saturday at 2:30 p.m.