Lady Panthers’ season ends with two-point loss to Worth County in region tournament

Published 2:44 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County freshman guard Kamiyah Barron scored 23 points in the Lady Panthers’ season ending 46-44 loss to Worth County in the first round of the GHSA Region 1-AA Tournament. ATR Archive

From Staff Reports

 

FITZGERALD – The Sumter County High School girls’ basketball team’s season came to an end with a 46-44 loss to Worth County in the first round of the GHSA Region 1-AA Tournament Tuesday night, February 14 at Fitzgerald High School.

The Lady Panthers finish the season with an overall record of 5-20.

Kamiyah Barron led SCHS in scoring with 23 points and Lauren Harris had 12 in the losing cause.

Worth County, the number five seed in the tournament, advances to the semifinals and will take on the top-seeded Lady Indians of Dodge County on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

More Sports

Hurricanes Complete Sweep of West Georgia

Lady Panthers’ soccer team gets overwhelmed by Fitzgerald

Panthers’ struggles on set pieces prove costly in loss to Fitzgerald

SGTC Jets drop 7th straight GCAA loss

Print Article