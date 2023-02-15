Lady Panthers’ season ends with two-point loss to Worth County in region tournament Published 2:44 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

From Staff Reports

FITZGERALD – The Sumter County High School girls’ basketball team’s season came to an end with a 46-44 loss to Worth County in the first round of the GHSA Region 1-AA Tournament Tuesday night, February 14 at Fitzgerald High School.

The Lady Panthers finish the season with an overall record of 5-20.

Kamiyah Barron led SCHS in scoring with 23 points and Lauren Harris had 12 in the losing cause.

Worth County, the number five seed in the tournament, advances to the semifinals and will take on the top-seeded Lady Indians of Dodge County on Wednesday at 7 p.m.