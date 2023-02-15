Ms. Lorine Jackie Barksdale-Bendever Published 2:04 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Ms. Lorine Jackie Barksdale-Bendever, 73 of Ellaville, passed away at South East Health in Dothan, Al. on February 14, 2023. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Way Watson Funeral Home with Rev. Bryan Bentley officiating. Interment to follow at Ellaville Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, February 17, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Way Watson Funeral Home. Pallbearers include Brett Stewart, Joey Perullo, Austin Kennedy, Josh Barksdale, Dave Walls, and David Zemblowski.

Ms. Bendever was born to the late John and Ola Cochran on December 6, 1949. She was very passionate about her loved ones. Jackie was the type of person to not hold back on what she was thinking or what she believed in. She was always ready for a motorcycle ride. She always had a smile on her face when it came to her family, margaritas, and jelly beans.

Survivors include her son, Lucien William “Bill” Barksdale; daughter, Tracie Barksdale Perullo; grandchildren; Katelyn Barksdale, Josh Barksdale, Lauren Drushella, Dallyn Barksdale, Katrina Barksdale, and Savanna Kennedy; great-grandchildren, Tate Barksdale, Kashton Barksdale, Hazley Barksdale, and Otto Drushella; and sisters, Frankie Hodgson, Grace Beaugran, June Hurst, and Joanna Powell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Julia Ford, Doris Youngblood, Don Melton, and Ralph Melton.

Way-Watson Funeral Home of Ellaville has been entrusted with these arrangements.