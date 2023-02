PSMC to host annual Heart Walk and Run this Saturday, February 18 Published 5:34 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center will be hosting its annual Heart Walk and Run event this Saturday, February 18. This is a free event and the public is encouraged to participate by organizing group entries (churches, sororities, fraternities, athletic teams, schools, etc.). The largest participating group receives a trophy.