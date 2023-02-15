Sara Lou Stevenson Published 1:37 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Sara Lou Stevenson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 14,2023. She was born in Jakin, Georgia on September 28, 1931. She was the daughter of Evelyn Dykes Anderson and Robert Earl Anderson. She graduated from Americus High School in 1948 and continued her education at Georgia Southwestern College in Americus GA where she was a cheerleader. She retired from Citizens Bank of Americus where she rose to the position of head teller and worked there for 35 years. She was married to the late John Tyler Stevenson, Jr. Lou is survived by three daughters, Mary Lynn Sullivan (“Bo”) of Americus, GA, Gail Melvin (Gene, deceased) of Dawson, GA, and Vicky Bateman (Randal) of Hiawassee, GA.

She was preceded in death by her brother, James David Anderson (Virginia). Her surviving sibling is Robert Earl Anderson, Jr. (Bobby) and his wife Kathy. She was a beloved “Grandma” to eight grandchildren: Laura Joyner (Jeremy), Shelly Sullivan, Connor Sullivan (Lindi), Brandon Horne (Meredith), Bradley Horne (Kristi), Matt Melvin (Betsy),Jana Burrow (Seth) and Sara Bateman. She was blessed with sixteen great grandchildren Tyler, Cayce and Anna Kate Joyner; Emmye, Andi and Allie Sullivan; Peyton and Hayden Horne; Kiley Rae and Eli Jones; Ella, Sutton, and Clayton Melvin; and Lila, Evie and Holden Burrow. Also surviving her are a brother-in –law, Wade Stevenson, two sisters-in-law, Babs Jennings of Montgomery, AL and Beverly Stevenson of Lawrenceville, Ga., and several nieces and nephews.

Sara Lou was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church where she served as a leader for the Youth, Sunday School teacher and a choir member. She was known and loved by many for her winning smile and positive God-fearing personality. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was a role model for her family, co-workers, and friends. “Strength and honor are her clothing. She speaks with wisdom. Her children rise up and call her blessed, and her works praise her in the gates.”

The funeral service will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 2:30 pm in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home Chapel prior to the service from 1:30 to 2:30pm.

Special thanks to home caregivers and Perfect Care. Memorial donations may be made to Central Baptist Church at 190 Upper River Road, Americus, GA 31709.

To sign the online guest book and share your condolences with the family please visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com. Aldridge Funeral and Cremation Services, 612 Rees Park, is in charge of these arrangements.