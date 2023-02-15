SGTC Foundation awards record number of student scholarships, grants in 2022 Published 3:01 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Foundation set a new record for the number of scholarships and grants awarded to students during 2022 by “Going the Extra Mile” and providing 1269 students with nearly $375,000 in foundation support for tuition, fees, on-campus housing, and tools. The scholarships and grants ranged from $250 up to $1000 per semester. In addition to the grant and scholarship assistance, the Foundation also helps provide the use of textbooks at no cost to all students.

“South Georgia Technical College is very appreciative of the support that our students and the entire college receives from the Foundation,” said SGTC President Dr. John Watford. “The Foundation is a valuable resource to help students with tuition assistance. But it is also so much more. Our Foundation and donors allow us to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for our different growing program areas and aids with updates or renovations to facilities. Community support shown through generous giving has contributed to our success.”

Resources for students and program areas along with affordability, admissions, retention and graduation rates combined with a qualified faculty and outstanding reputation were factors in South Georgia Technical College being recognized as the Best Community College in Georgia by Intelligent.com recently. This was the fourth consecutive year that SGTC has been recognized as the Best Community College in Georgia by two different organizations.

The college also has been a consistent leader in the Technical College System of Georgia in efficiency in retention and graduation rates in relation to enrollment. The financial assistance provided by the Foundation allows financially disadvantaged students with limited financial aid opportunities to enroll or remain in college and complete their studies. SGTC has a 99% job placement rate for graduates.

“South Georgia Technical College has a tremendous reputation for providing an outstanding two-year education that prepares students for the workforce,” said President Watford. “South Georgia Technical College has been providing extraordinary value to our state for the past 75 years and we are optimistic about the future.

“Students attend South Georgia Technical College because of the outstanding faculty and staff here who continuously work for the betterment of students. Our professionals are helping students enroll, remain in classes, and become trained for the careers of their choice. Then we work with business and industry partners to help place students in the workplace. This type of cooperation and hard work is another example of ‘going the extra mile,’” remarked Dr. Watford. “When individuals or businesses invest in workforce education it pays big dividends.”

South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Institutional Advancement and SGTC Foundation Executive Director Su Ann Bird echoed Dr. Watford’s praise for the support the Foundation receives. “On the behalf of the South Georgia Technical College Foundation and the Board of Trustees, we would like to thank every individual donor as well as the businesses and industries that support the SGTC Foundation, the college and our students,” said Bird. “Our students benefit from the support received from donors. And in turn, our community benefits from a better trained workforce.”

The South Georgia Technical College Foundation offers scholarships and grants each semester in various programs on the SGTC Americus and Crisp County Center campuses. Currently, the SGTC Foundation has 112 endowed scholarships.

In 2022, the South Georgia Technical College Foundation received a number of new endowed scholarships for the Environmental Horticulture, Accounting, Early Childhood Care and Education, Law Enforcement, Criminal Justice, Aviation Maintenance, Business Technology, Electrical Lineworker, and other Industrial and Technical related programs. The Foundation also assisted the advancement office in acquiring federal grants for financially disadvantaged individuals who do not receive financial aid or have enough financial aid to remain in programs and graduate.

For more information about partnering with the South Georgia Technical College Foundation or to establish an endowed scholarship at South Georgia Technical College contact SGTC Vice President of Institutional Advancement and SGTC Foundation Executive Director Su Ann Bird at 229-931-2110 or sbird@southgatech.edu.