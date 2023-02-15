TCSG State Board Member Carvel Lewis to speak at SGTC Black History Day celebration Published 2:21 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Technical College System of Georgia State Board member Carvel Lewis will be the guest speaker at the South Georgia Technical College Black History Program in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center building on the Americus campus at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 23rd, 2023, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. The theme will be “Celebrating Our Community.” SGTC faculty, staff, students, special guests and community members are invited to attend.

Carvel Lewis represents the 2nd Congressional District on the TCSG State Board. He is the chair of the TCSG Board Operations, Finance, and Planning Committee and a member of the Governance, Compliance, and Audit committee.

He is the licensed embalmer and funeral director for Lewis Mortuary, his family’s business in Fort Gaines, GA and manages the second location in Georgetown, GA. He serves as Chairman of the Georgetown-Quitman County Board of Commissioners and the Quitman County Library Board. He has previously served on the Quitman County Planning and Zoning Board and as Chairman of the Quitman County Water and Sewerage Authority.

In 2015, he was appointed to the Middle Chattahoochee Water Council and in 2018, he was appointed to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Local Government Advisory Committee and EPA’s Small Communities Advisory Subcommittee. Lewis is also a member of Board of Managers for ACCG (Association of County Commissioners of Georgia) representing Georgia’s consolidated governments.

Lewis is a graduate of Hampton University in Hampton, VA with an undergraduate degree in Biology and an associate degree in funeral service from Gupton Jones College of Funeral Service in Decatur, GA. Lewis has served for over 20 years on the National Hampton Alumni Association Inc. Board, chairing various boards and serving as Southeast Region President and National Vice President for the Eastern Regions. He is a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and the single father of one son. They reside in Georgetown.