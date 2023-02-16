Jets fall to Gordon State College 81 – 76 Published 4:17 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

From Staff Reports

BARNESVILLE, GA – The South Georgia Technical College men’s basketball team (SGTC) dropped an 81 – 76 Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) decision to Gordon State College in Barnesville, GA to fall to 6 – 19 overall and 3 – 9 in the conference. The Jets are now in ninth place in the GCCA standings, which is one spot short of qualifying for the GCAA end of the season tournament.

This was the Jets eighth consecutive loss. They picked up a win when Gordon College was forced to forfeit their January 17 game against the Jets due to an ineligible player. A win in Barnesville Wednesday night might have allowed the Jets to move into the eighth spot and earn a trip to the playoffs.

SGTC only has four games left in the regular season. The Jets will host Albany Tech on Saturday, February 18 at 3 p.m. in a double-header with the Lady Jets. The ladies open at 1 p.m. The Jets will travel on Macon on Tuesday, February 21 for a rematch with Central Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. and then return home for the Sophomore-Alumni Day event scheduled for Saturday, February 25. The Lady Jets open at 1 p.m. against East Georgia and the Jets will follow at 3 p.m. against top-ranked Georgia Highlands. Their final game is Wednesday, March 1 at Andrew College at 7 p.m.

Right now, Georgia Highlands is leading the GCAA (9-1) followed by South Georgia State (8-3), Albany Tech (7-4) and Andrew College (6-4). East Georgia (6-6) is currently fifth, Central Georgia Tech (5 – 6) is sixth followed by Central Georgia Tech (5-6) and Gordon College (3 – 8). South Georgia Tech is ninth and Southern Crescent (2 – 8) is 10th.

Sophomore guard Aaron Pitts continued to be the bright spot for the Jets by lading the team in scoring with 28 points. He was two of three from the three-point line, six of nine from the foul line and 10 of 19 from the field. He had six rebounds and four assists.

Despite the five-point loss, the Jets had two other players in double-digits. Bryce Turner was back in the starting line-up for the Jets and had a total of 18 points and 13 rebounds. Kallin Fonseca was the other player in double figures and he had 11 points, three rebounds and four assists.

Justin Evans started for the Jets and came up with seven points and he was followed by Tim Loud and Jordan Brown, who had five points each. Nathan Wilson closed out the scoring with two points.

The Jets fell behind in the first half and cut the deficit to 44 – 38 at the half. They rallied in the second half to outscore Gordon 38 – 37 but still fell five points shy of a victory.