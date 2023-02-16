John Welch named SGTC Student of Excellence for February Published 4:02 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – John Welch, a Criminal Justice student from Ellaville, earned the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus overall Student of Excellence honors for February during a recent ceremony. Welch, was nominated by his instructor, Teresa McCook.

“John Welch is an excellent student and a very hard worker,” said SGTC Criminal Justice Instructor Teresa McCook. “Students attend South Georgia Technical College to gain the skills needed to go into a certain career, or they come to gain the education needed to help them advance in their career.

“John is already working in the Criminal Justice field. He came to get an education to help him go further in the career he has chosen. He is in Atlanta today in a training class for work and could not be here. But he is a hard worker, an outstanding student, husband, father, and employee. He works full-time and takes his classes online. He has maintained a perfect 4.0 grade point average. He was also the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) nominee for Criminal Justice,” added McCook. “I know he is going to be excited when we tell him he won.”

Each month, students from certain divisions selected for that month are nominated for the Student of Excellence award by their instructors. The Student of Excellence is selected based on a number of criteria, including grades, work ethics, participation in clubs and organizations, and amount of program completion.

As the winner, Welch was awarded with a plaque of recognition, a personal letter of recommendation from SGTC President Dr. John Watford and a $50 check for his accomplishments. Additionally, his name will be displayed on SGTC’s digital marquee as well as inscribed on a plaque in Hicks Hall among previous Student of Excellence winners. Each nominee was awarded with a nomination certificate and an exclusive student of excellence t-shirt.

Other students nominated by their instructors were DeAndre Victor of Montezuma, Barbering, nominated by Andre Robinson; Agyalea Armond of Ellaville, Cosmetology, nominated by Dorothea Lusane McKenzie; Jakia Cox of Ft. Gaines, Culinary Arts, nominated by Chef Ricky Watzlowick; Nikiya Lewis of Americus, Early Childhood Care and Development, nominated by Jaye Cripe; Ashley Scott of Buena Vista, Medical Assisting, nominated by Jeana Yawn; and Aislin Vincente of Buena Vista, Licensed Practical Nursing, nominated by Jennifer Childs.