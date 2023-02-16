Thelma Griger Carter Published 1:15 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

Thelma Griger Carter, age 77, of Americus, GA passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. She was born in Wilcox County on February 28, 1945, to the late Earl Griger and Ruby Flowers. Mrs. Carter loved spending time with her husband of 58 years and enjoyed being with her family and her sweet pup, Charlie. Her hobbies were knitting, crocheting, and just being Nana.

A memorial Service will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 2:00PM in the Chapel at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel with Rev. Damon Fountain officiating.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years Gary Carter; her son Chris Carter (Abby) of Loganville, GA; her daughter Therese Carter of Pensacola, FL; her brother Roy Griger (Barbara) of Warner Robins, GA; her sister Ethel Clark; her sister-in-law Bobbie Griger of Warner Robins, Ga; her brother-in-law Edwin Cribb; her grandchildren Brandon Carter (Madeline) of Americus, GA, Jordan Mizell (Clay) of Leslie, GA, & Madison Carter of Loganville; Her great grandchildren Rosalie Carter and soon to arrive; Emersyn Mizell & Izabella Carter

She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Amie Marie Carter, her brother Cecil Griger, her sister Dorothy Cribb, and her brother-in-law James Clark.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital

