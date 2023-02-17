Area Beat Report February 15 and 16, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, William James (In Jail), 59, City Probation
- Daniels, Gregory Lee (In Jail), 48, Failure to Appear/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended or canceled license
- Durham, Essence Occasha (In Jail), 22, crossing state or county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs/hold for Macon County
- Martin, Chris Angela Patrice (In Jail), 24, Simple Battery
- Perez, Shawn Sebastian (In Jail), 24, Theft By Taking/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Whiddon, Benjamin Caleb (In Jail), 35, Probation Violation
- Angrish, Chadarien Jayiquian (In Jail), 26, Cruelty to Children in third degree/Battery/Criminal Trespass
- Clark, Willie Earl (In Jail), 58, City Probation
- Daniels, Gregory Lee (Bonded Out), 48, Failure to Appear
- Freeman, Christopher Bernard (In Jail), 38, Failure to Appear
- Green, Armand Bernard (In Jail), 26, Theft By Shoplifting
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/15
- 300 block of McMath Mill Rd. at 7:36 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 158 Stonebridge Dr. at 9:59 a.m., Information for officer
- Bob Dodson Road about County Road 45 N at 1:11 p.m., Welfare Check
- 106 Pecan Circle at 1:34 p.m., Identity Theft
- 174 North Spring Creek Rd. at 3:45 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 27 E. at MM 28 at 4:45 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 225 Hospital St. at Lillian Carter at 5:47 p.m., Theft
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC at 6:39 p.m., Bad Child
- 277 Lower Five Point Road at 12:34 a.m., Neighbor Dispute
- GA Hwy 49 at Old Andersonville Rd. at 12:52 a.m., Accident Report
- 764 US Hwy 280 E. at 1:21 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 110 Hwy 280 W. at Gas N Go at 5:03 a.m., Mental Subject
2/16
- 487 Arch Helms Rd. at 4:56 a.m., Shots Fired
- 817 US Hwy 280 West at 12:21 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- GA Hwy 27 E. at Mile Marker 27 at 8:11 a.m., Traffic Stop
- Shiloh Road about Moore Road at 8:23 a.m., Accident Involving Cow
- GA Hwy 30 W. at Darden Road at 12:30 p.m., Livestock in Road
- US Hwy 280 West at Mile Post 31 at 12:35 p.m., Damage to Property
- 255 Ed Carson Dr. at 1:04 p.m., Civil Matter
- GA Hwy 280 West about Mile Marker 1 at 1:06 p.m., Damage to Property
- 113 Beatty St. at 2:56 p.m., Theft By Taking/Felony
- GA Hwy 377 South at Mask Rd. at 3:28 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 335 Watermelon Road at 6:22 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 162 Luke St. at 8:32 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- US Hwy 19 N at SGT Parkway at 9 p.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- West Lamar St. at Baldwin Blvd. at 9:23 p.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey traffic signal or light
- US Hwy 19 S. at Mile Marker 3 at 10:20 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 186 Youngs Mill Rd. at 11:43 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- Small Piece Rd. at Thrasher Rd. at 1:39 a.m., Accident Report