Lady Jets take 70 – 50 win over Middle Georgia Prep Published 1:25 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The number one ranked National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets captured a 70 – 50 non-conference win over the Middle Georgia Prep Lions Thursday night to move to 27 – 1 on the season.

Sophomores Luana Leite and Alexia Dizeko led the charge for the Lady Jets by scoring 17 points each. Alexia Dizeko had a double-double night with her 17 points and 13 rebounds. Leite also had a near double-double with 17 points and eight assists. She also accounted for five steals and four rebounds.

The Lady Jets jumped out to 19 – 8 lead at the end of the first quarter and then expanded it to 32 – 14 by the end of the first half. The Middle Georgia Lady Lions posted a strong fourth quarter to outscore the Lady Jets 24 – 13 and close out the night down 70 – 50. They were down by as many as 34 points at one point.

In addition to Dizeko and Leite’s strong scoring attack, the Lady Jets had a balanced scoring showing from Veronika Palfi with eight points, and Laurie Calixte and Maeve Fotsa Fofou with seven points each. Loes Rozing tossed in five, Da’Nae Williams had four, and Susana Yepes and Camryn James closed out the scoring with three and two points.

Jayla Thompson led the Lady Lions in scoring with 10 points and she was paced by Nahvi Williams with nine points. Americus’ Tiffani Goodman and Chaniya Felton both added eight points each.

This was the Lady Jets 27th consecutive win. They will host Albany Tech on Saturday, February 18th in a double-header with the Jets. The women play at 1 p.m. and the Jets follow at 3 p.m. Both teams will play again on Saturday, February 25th at home on Alumni-Sophomore Day.

The Lady Jets take on the 24th nationally ranked East Georgia team at 1 p.m. The Jets will play Georgia Highlands at 3 p.m. The Sumter County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a free hot dog and hamburger cookout on Alumni-Sophomore Day beginning at 12:15 and SGTC will be giving out free shirts while supplies last.