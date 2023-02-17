SGTC hosting Alumni and Sophomore Day celebration Published 2:39 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College is currently celebrating its 75th anniversary and in recognition of this milestone, the college will be hosting an Alumni Day Celebration on Saturday, February 25th in the James S. Peters gymnasium in conjunction with the Jets and Lady Jets basketball games and Sophomore Day recognition. The public is invited to attend this free event. Games start at 1 p.m.

All South Georgia Technical College alumni and former faculty and staff members are encouraged to come out and join in the celebration. The 2022 – 2023 Lady Jets and Jets sophomores will be recognized between the two basketball games around 2:30 p.m. Alumni and former faculty and staff will be spotlighted during the half-time of the Jets ball games and family friendly activities are also scheduled.

The Alumni Day Celebration will kick-off at 12:15 p.m. with a free Hot Dog and Hamburger cookout and Tailgate event sponsored by the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce and Imerys Refracturing Minerals.

The tailgating event will lead into the top ranked National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Lady Jets basketball team facing off against the 24th nationally ranked East Georgia State College Lady Bobcats at 1 p.m. The Jets will take to the court at 3 p.m. against the top ranked Georgia Highlands Chargers following the Sophomore Day recognition of the 2022 – 2023 Jets and Lady Jets sophomores.

Free special 75th anniversary t-shirts will be available while supplies last, during the SGTC Alumni Day Celebration on February 25th as part of the college’s 75th anniversary celebration. Admission to the games and the tailgating events are Free.

During the college’s 75th anniversary celebration, SGTC will be highlighting alumni and their accomplishments. If you or someone you know are an alumni of South Georgia Technical College, please share your story by contacting Su Ann Bird at 229-931-2248 or sbird@southgatech.edu.