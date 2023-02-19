Former President Jimmy Carter currently in hospice

Published 1:38 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Former President Jimmy Carter is currently in hospice care at his home in Plains, GA. Submitted Photo

From Staff Reports

 

ATLANTA – According to a statement from the Carter Center in Atlanta, after a series of short hospital stays, former President Jimmy Carter has decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team.

The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.

