Former President Jimmy Carter currently in hospice Published 1:38 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023

From Staff Reports

ATLANTA – According to a statement from the Carter Center in Atlanta, after a series of short hospital stays, former President Jimmy Carter has decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team.

The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.