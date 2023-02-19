GSW Lady Hurricanes clinch first ever conference championship with win over Lander Published 3:40 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team clinched the program’s first ever Peach Belt Conference regular season championship with a 65-47 victory over Lander University in the Storm Dome Saturday evening.

Ava Jones had a big game for the Hurricanes, as she scored a season-high 22 points, grabbed four rebounds and came up with a clutch block. Jones was one of three Lady Hurricanes to finish in double figures in scoring, along with Jolicia Williams, who scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds along with three steals, and Kayla Langley, who recorded 10 points. Jones has now scored at least 20 points in three of the last four games.

GSW improves to 21-4 on the season and improves to (13-3) in Peach Belt Conference Play.

The Lady Hurricanes held the lead for the entire game and led by as much as 24 points at one time. This victory also enabled GSW to end a 13-game losing streak against the Lady Bearcats.

GSW will play its final home game against Clayton State University (15-10, 10-6 PBC) on Wednesday, February 22 for the second leg of the two-game season series. The Lady Hurricanes defeated CSU 64-62 in the Mason Barfield Court in Morrow, GA back on Wednesday, February 1. Tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.