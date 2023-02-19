Hurricanes slug their way to victory and sweep doubleheader with Claflin Published 4:23 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023

From Staff Reports

ORANGEBURG, S.C. – The Georgia Southwestern State University Baseball Team (GSW) scored 52 runs in two games and swept the doubleheader against Claflin University (CU) Saturday afternoon, February 18. The Hurricanes won Game 1 by the score of 20-0 and won Game 2 by the score of 32-3.

GSW got the offense started early, as the Hurricanes scored six runs in the first inning. Three Hurricanes were hit to get on base and CU committed an error and gave up two hits.

Jared White got the third inning started with a single, Grant McDonel drew a walk and Jake Bilnstrub drove in a run on an RBI single. CU gave up six runs on two hits and committed an error in the inning.

The fifth inning got started by a walk from Paul Hegeman, as the Hurricanes would add another six runs.

Ellison threw a no-hitter in seven innings and struck out 12 batters.

In Game 2, GSW scored 32 runs and defeated CU 32-3 in the final game of the doubleheader.

The Hurricanes scored 11 runs in the first inning and would never look back. Grant McDonel hit his second grand slam home run of the season. Victor Sanchez also hit a grand slam in the second inning and Christopher Viamonte hit a grand slam in the fifth inning.

GSW Pitcher Carsen Plumadore got credited for his first win of the season.

The Hurricanes (5-1) will be back home for a mid-week game and will take on Shorter University (6-5) in a doubleheader at Hurricane Stadium on Tuesday, February 21. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.