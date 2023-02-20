Lady Jets capture 28th straight win and Jets fall in doubleheader with Albany Tech Published 7:29 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) top-ranked South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets captured their 28th straight win in an 89 – 72 victory over the Albany Tech Lady Titans, while the Jets lost a 75 – 73 last second heartbreaker against the third seeded Albany Tech Titans in a double-header in the James S. Peters gymnasium Saturday.

The wins just keep accumulating for the Lady Jets and SGTC Athletic Director and Lady Jets head coach James Frey, who marked his 300th victory as a head coach at South Georgia Tech Thursday, in a 70 – 50 non-conference game against Middle Georgia Prep. The win against Albany Tech Saturday moved the Lady Jets to 28 – 1 and 14 – 0 in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) conference.

The Lady Jets are also in first place in the GCAA and will close out the regular season on Saturday, February 25th at 1 p.m. against the nationally ranked East Georgia Lady Bobcats as part of the Alumni-Sophomore Day Celebration and basketball double-header. The Jets play at 3 p.m. Saturday against Georgia Highlands.

The Jets loss to Albany Tech Saturday was their ninth straight. The Jets have been within five points or less in their last three games and lost the fourth in over-time. The loss to Albany Tech left them in ninth place with a 3 – 10 GCAA record and 6 – 20 on the season. Thy have three games remaining this season. They travel to Central Georgia Tech on Tuesday, February 21st and then to Andrew College on Wednesday, March 1st for a 7 p.m. game. The last home game for the Jets is Saturday, February 25th against Georgia Highlands at 3 p.m.

In the women’s game, the Lady Jets scored first and kept on scoring to pull ahead 35 – 14 at the end of the first quarter. By the half, the Lady Jets were up 52 – 34 and had been up by an many as 29 points in the first half.

Albany Tech never quit and stayed close with the Lady Jets in the third quarter (15 – 18) and actually outscored the Lady Jets 23 – 19 in the fourth quarter to end the game 89 – 72. The Lady Jet had three players in double digits in that game.

Sophomore Alexia Dizeko led the way for the Lady Jets with 25 points and five rebounds. She also had two assists and three steals. Laurie Calixte had a strong game with 16 points and six rebounds. She also had five assists and two steals. Sophomore Fanta Gassama returned to the line up after an injury and accounted for 15 points and eight rebounds.

Da”nae Williams came off the bench to score nine points. Camryn James posted eight points and 10 rebounds on the night followed by Luana Leite who had seven points. Veronika Palfi accounted for five points and then Susana Yets and Vera Gunaydin closed out the scoring with two points each.

In the Jets game, South Georgia Tech looked to snap their losing streak when they had a two-point lead with 47.9 seconds left on the clock. Albany Tech tied the game at 73 – 73 with 24.6 seconds remaining. The Jets had possession of the ball and had a chance to win or force the game into overtime.

A turnover with less than five seconds remaining allowed Albany Tech to pull ahead 75 – 73 with 1.2 seconds on the clock. SGTC failed to score and the Titans took the 75 – 73 win. Albany Tech in currently in 3rd place in the GCAA with an 8 – 4 and 17 – 7 record.

Aaron Pitts was the top scorer for the Jets with 20 points and he was paced by Bryce Tuner with 12 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Brown, Kallin Fonseca and Justin Evans all followed with 11 points each. Tim Loud had seven points and Noah Barnett closed out the scoring with one point.