Area Beat Report February 16 through 19, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Clark, Willie Earl (In Jail), 58, City Probation
- Green, Armand Bernard (In Jail), 26, Theft By Shoplifting/Failure to Appear
- McClary, Tharon Jacobby (Bonded Out), 33, Failure to Appear
- Rumph, Lavarous Jermaine (In Jail), Burglary – 2nd Degree
- Smith, James Arther (In Jail), 69, Aggravated Assault
- Walker, Qatravious Keshon (In Jail), 20, Aggravated Assault/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle with the intention of committing a felony/Criminal Street Gang Activity/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Walter, Khalisha Zhane (Bonded Out), 22, Battery
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/17
- District Line Rd. South of Ed Carson Rd. at 9:18 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 1327 GA Hwy 45 North at 10:13 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 247 GA Hwy 49 South at Lot A at 12:19 p.m., Information for officer
- 2293 Brady Rd. at 3:12 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 27 East at MP 23 at 4:02 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 156 Africana Dr. at 4:47 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 461 Hwy 280 West at 5:19 p.m., Bad Child
- 253 Ed Carson Dr. at 6:38 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- US Hwy 19 South at Mile Marker 8 at 12:44 a.m., Traffic Stop/no tag on display
- 110 US Hwy 19 N at Mini Storage at 12:51 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 156 Africana Dr. at 1:12 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- SGTC Parkway at Bumphead Rd. at 7:53 a.m., Assist Motorist
2/18
- 419 Southerfield Rd. at 3:09 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 328 Lacross Rd. at 4 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 558 GA Hwy 27 E. at 7:06 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 433 Flintside Dr. at 4:32 a.m., Alarm Activation
2/19
- 276 Rockdale Sub Loop at 8:31 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- Forsyth St. at Baldwin Blvd. at 9:21 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 1363 Hwy 19 South at 11:07 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 100 Pecan Terrace at 2:42 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 214 Buttercup Lane at 3:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 172 Briarpatch Circle at 5:48 p.m., Theft
- GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 12 at 11:59 p.m., Accident Report
- 246 Rockdale Subdivision Loop at 4:13 a.m., Fire
2/20
- 202 Hosanna Circle at 3 a.m., Suicide Threat
- 135 Rainbow Terrace at 3:28 a.m., Information for officer
- 509 Winder St. at 5:22 a.m., Alarm Activation