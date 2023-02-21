Area Beat Report February 16 through 19, 2023

Published 1:11 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Clark, Willie Earl (In Jail), 58, City Probation
  • Green, Armand Bernard (In Jail), 26, Theft By Shoplifting/Failure to Appear
  • McClary, Tharon Jacobby (Bonded Out), 33, Failure to Appear
  • Rumph, Lavarous Jermaine (In Jail), Burglary – 2nd Degree
  • Smith, James Arther (In Jail), 69, Aggravated Assault
  • Walker, Qatravious Keshon (In Jail), 20, Aggravated Assault/Entering Automobile or other motor vehicle with the intention of committing a felony/Criminal Street Gang Activity/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Walter, Khalisha Zhane (Bonded Out), 22, Battery

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/17

  • District Line Rd. South of Ed Carson Rd. at 9:18 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 1327 GA Hwy 45 North at 10:13 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 247 GA Hwy 49 South at Lot A at 12:19 p.m., Information for officer
  • 2293 Brady Rd. at 3:12 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 27 East at MP 23 at 4:02 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 156 Africana Dr. at 4:47 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 461 Hwy 280 West at 5:19 p.m., Bad Child
  • 253 Ed Carson Dr. at 6:38 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • US Hwy 19 South at Mile Marker 8 at 12:44 a.m., Traffic Stop/no tag on display
  • 110 US Hwy 19 N at Mini Storage at 12:51 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 156 Africana Dr. at 1:12 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • SGTC Parkway at Bumphead Rd. at 7:53 a.m., Assist Motorist

2/18

  • 419 Southerfield Rd. at 3:09 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 328 Lacross Rd. at 4 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 558 GA Hwy 27 E. at 7:06 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 433 Flintside Dr. at 4:32 a.m., Alarm Activation

2/19

  • 276 Rockdale Sub Loop at 8:31 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • Forsyth St. at Baldwin Blvd. at 9:21 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • 1363 Hwy 19 South at 11:07 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 100 Pecan Terrace at 2:42 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 214 Buttercup Lane at 3:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 172 Briarpatch Circle at 5:48 p.m., Theft
  • GA Hwy 30 at Mile Marker 12 at 11:59 p.m., Accident Report
  • 246 Rockdale Subdivision Loop at 4:13 a.m., Fire

2/20

  • 202 Hosanna Circle at 3 a.m., Suicide Threat
  • 135 Rainbow Terrace at 3:28 a.m., Information for officer
  • 509 Winder St. at 5:22 a.m., Alarm Activation

 

 

 

More community

Percy Kelley making sweet organ music for First Presbyterian Church

Former President Jimmy Carter currently in hospice

Area Beat Report February 15 and 16, 2023

Donors and Volunteers for Harvest of Hope recognized at special luncheon

Print Article