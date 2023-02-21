Area Beat Report February 20, 2023

Published 12:35 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bly, Kervaris Demetrick (In Jail), 18, Holding for Crisp County
  • Farias, Christopher Ernest (Bonded Out), 31, Simple Assault/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Guzman, Lewis Manuael (In Jail), 28, Forgery – third degree
  • Harris, Daniel Dakota (In Jail), 22, Terroristic threats and Acts/Criminal Trespass
  • Jones, Antarus Montrel (In Jail), 43, Failure to Appear
  • McCluster, Robert Dombrian (Bonded Out), 25, Theft By Taking
  • Westbrook, Anthony Deon (In Jail), 22, Probation Violation

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/20

  • 202 Hosana Circle at 3 a.m., Suicide Threat
  • 135 Rainbow Terrace at 3:28 a.m., Information for Officer
  • 509 Winder St. at 5:22 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 700 block of Hwy 49 South at 8:35 a.m., Found Property
  • 621 Highway 280 East at 12:13 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 415 N. Jackson St. at Middle Flint Behavioral Health Center at 2:18 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 120 Hwy 45 North at 4:41 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 1695 Hwy 27 E. at 11:47 p.m., Accident Report
  • 172 Briarpatch Circle at 11:59 p.m., Theft
  • 167 Wild Azalea at 12:05 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 2525 Lee St. Rd. at 12:08 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 1073 Hwy 49 S. at 12:12 a.m., Threats
  • GA Hwy 280 E. at Brickyard Plantation at 1:25 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • 575 Henry Hart Rd. at 1:36 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • E. Lamar St. at N. Lee St. at 2:14 a.m., Traffic Stop/broken or defective tail light
  • 276 Rockdale Subdivision Loop at 3:21 a.m., Theft
  • 168 Mitchell St. at 3:41 a.m., Assist Another Agency

 

