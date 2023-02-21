Jimmy Carter And Georgia Southwestern Published 10:10 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

After he graduated from Plains High School, Jimmy Carter attended Georgia Southwestern for the 1941-1942 academic year. In An Hour Before Daylight (2001, 256), he wrote, “In September 1941, I left home and moved into the dormitory at Georgia Southwestern College in Americus, where I concentrated on subjects that were recommended in the Annapolis guidebook for prospective midshipmen.” Over the years, he and his wife Rosalynn have had many interactions with GSW. There are many memories. In addition to his year as a student, he made visits to campus as a political figure. There were dedication ceremonies, graduations, and birthdays. In fact, GSW may not have become a four-year institution had it not been for his efforts as a state senator in 1964. The images printed here capture some of those memories.

The following is a collection of photographs and news clippings from Carter’s time at Georgia Southwestern: