Reunion at White House … held by President’s Plains High graduating class Published 10:10 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

By Ann Sheffield

The 1941 Class of Plains High School has a distinction few classes can claim. One of their classmates is President of the United States, Jimmy Carter.

They have only had three reunions – one was held at the Governor’s Mansion in Atlanta when Jimmy was Governor of Georgia in June 1941; the 2nd was held at the Best Western Motel in Americus and was attended by then Presidential Candidate Carter and the third was held at the White House on August 7, 1980.

President and Mrs. Carter held a barbecue on the White House lawn on that date honoring the Peanut Brigade of 1980 and also their high school graduating classes.

After the delicious barbecue furnished by Laurens County Carter supporters at 6 p.m., listening to music by the Blue Grass Band and meeting the many Carter supporters on the White House lawn, President Carter invited his 1941 classmates in the White House for a visit and pictures were made of the group by the White House photographer. Also they were invited back the next morning by the President and First Lady for a personal visit over the living quarters and the remainder of the beautiful White House, where they spent about three hours. The classmates were delighted and expressed their appreciation to the Carters. The classmates, I was told, have supported their friend and classmate since he entered politics…

Americus Times-Recorder, August 14, 1980, page 11

Photos and news clippings from the 1941 Class of Plains High School reunion: