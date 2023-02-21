Wildcats get shut out by Westfield and only muster one hit Published 1:57 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County High School Baseball Team (SCHS) suffered its second straight loss of the season on Monday, February 20, when the Westfield Hornets (WS) came into Wildcat Park and posted a 3-0 victory over the Wildcats, while only allowing one hit.

That one hit came off the bat of Carson Westbrook with two outs in the bottom of the third inning and it was followed by a walk to Brody Fuller, but the Wildcats were not able to take advantage, as Jack Clark grounded out to short to end the inning.

For the first five innings, the teams remained scoreless, but in the top of the sixth inning with a runner at second and one out, James Hays drove in a run on an RBI double for the Hornets and Cooper Avery would reach on an error that allowed another run to score. Neil O’Brien then reached on another error by the Wildcats and that led to the Hornets’ third run of the game. Thanks to the pitching of WS pitchers Connor Langdon and Luke Davidson, three runs was more than what the Hornets needed.

Up until the sixth inning, SCHS pitchers were doing their job, as they were keeping the Hornets off the board. Ashton Raybon pitched five scoreless innings and struck out eight WS batters while giving up one hit and walking two. Brody Smith came on in relief of Raybon and gave up three runs on a hit while walking two in one inning of work. Jake Little would be the final pitcher used by the Wildcats. In one inning of work, Little gave up one hit and walked one.

As for the Hornets, starting pitcher Connor Langdon kept the Wildcat hitters off balanced. He pitched four scoreless innings, giving up one hit and striking out eight while walking one. Luke Davidson came on in relief of Langdon and kept the shut out in tact. Davidson pitched three scoreless innings with three strikeouts and two walks.

The Wildcats (0-2) will try to earn their first win of the season when they host Crawford County on Wednesday, February 22, at 6 p.m.