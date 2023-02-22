Sumter County boys’ tennis team takes down Fitzgerald 4-1

Published 5:48 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County doubles player Caleb Wright and his doubles partner, Devor Pina, won their doubles match against the Fitzgerald doubles team of Isaac Mills and De’Shawn Robinson. ATR Archive

From Staff Reports

 

FITZGERALD, GA – The Sumter County boys’ tennis team traveled down to Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 21 to take on Fitzgerald and they took down the Purple Hurricanes 4-1.

Willie Burts of SCHS defeated Clint Wixson of FHS in a hard fought match 7-5, 4-6 and then won the third set to win his match. In the second singles match, the Panthers got another victory when Camien Williams defeated Angel Hernandez in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. Then SCHS was able to clinch the team match when Conner Landers defeated Khalil William 6-4, 6-0.

In boys’ doubles action, the SCHS team of Jacorey Wright and Eric Bryant fell to the FHS duo of McKenzie Wilcox and Anthony Lewis 4-6, 1-6, but the SCHS duo of Devor Pina and Caleb Wright defeat the Purple Hurricanes’ duo of 3-6, 7-6 and won the tie breaking set against the FHS duo of Isaac Mills and De’Shawn Robinson.

 


