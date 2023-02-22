Sumter County boys’ tennis team takes down Fitzgerald 4-1 Published 5:48 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

From Staff Reports

FITZGERALD, GA – The Sumter County boys’ tennis team traveled down to Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 21 to take on Fitzgerald and they took down the Purple Hurricanes 4-1.

Willie Burts of SCHS defeated Clint Wixson of FHS in a hard fought match 7-5, 4-6 and then won the third set to win his match. In the second singles match, the Panthers got another victory when Camien Williams defeated Angel Hernandez in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. Then SCHS was able to clinch the team match when Conner Landers defeated Khalil William 6-4, 6-0.

In boys’ doubles action, the SCHS team of Jacorey Wright and Eric Bryant fell to the FHS duo of McKenzie Wilcox and Anthony Lewis 4-6, 1-6, but the SCHS duo of Devor Pina and Caleb Wright defeat the Purple Hurricanes’ duo of 3-6, 7-6 and won the tie breaking set against the FHS duo of Isaac Mills and De’Shawn Robinson.