Area Beat Report February 22, 2023
Published 4:49 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Adams, Laquita Levette (In Jail), 30, Failure to Maintain Insurance/Knowing driving car on suspended, canceled or revoked registration/Possession of open alcohol container/Improper tag/Failure to Appear
- Boone, Tony Taraz (In Jail), 49, Aggravated Assault
- Coker, Horace Berdell (In Jail), 43, Failure to Appear
- Greene, Jelani Jiro (In Jail), 18, Disruption at Public School/Fighting
- Johnson, Jessie Lee (In Jail), 61, Theft By Shoplifting
- Weaver, Johnny Eli (In Jail), 19, Disrupting Public Schools/Affray
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/22
- 2397 Lee St. Rd. at 7:13 a.m., Accident Report
- 487 Arch Helms Rd. Lot 14 at 9:42 a.m., Animal Complaint
- Sumter Middle School at 9:57 a.m., Disruption at Public School/Fighting
- GA Hwy 49 South at Salters Mill Rd. at 2:03 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Courthouse at 2:25 p.m., Phone Scam
- 106 Pearl Dr. at 3:44 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 472 Flintside Dr. at 4:51 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 166 Grover Dr. at 10:40 p.m., Animal Complaint
- US Hwy 19 North at Mile Marker 14 at 2:51 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- US Hwy 19 N at Mile Marker 13 at 2:55 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Roney St. at Mary Blount Dr. at 3:05 a.m., Failure to obey stop sign/Hands Free Device – 1st offence/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license
- E. Forsyth St. at Cotton Ave. at 3:16 a.m., Traffic Stop/Obscured or missing license plate/Failure to signal lane change or turn
2/23
- US Hwy 19 S. at US Hwy 280 W. at 7:18 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to Obey Traffic Signal or Light