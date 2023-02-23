Area Beat Report February 22, 2023

Published 4:49 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Adams, Laquita Levette (In Jail), 30, Failure to Maintain Insurance/Knowing driving car on suspended, canceled or revoked registration/Possession of open alcohol container/Improper tag/Failure to Appear
  • Boone, Tony Taraz (In Jail), 49, Aggravated Assault
  • Coker, Horace Berdell (In Jail), 43, Failure to Appear
  • Greene, Jelani Jiro (In Jail), 18, Disruption at Public School/Fighting
  • Johnson, Jessie Lee (In Jail), 61, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Weaver, Johnny Eli (In Jail), 19, Disrupting Public Schools/Affray

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/22

  • 2397 Lee St. Rd. at 7:13 a.m., Accident Report
  • 487 Arch Helms Rd. Lot 14 at 9:42 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • Sumter Middle School at 9:57 a.m., Disruption at Public School/Fighting
  • GA Hwy 49 South at Salters Mill Rd. at 2:03 p.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Courthouse at 2:25 p.m., Phone Scam
  • 106 Pearl Dr. at 3:44 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 472 Flintside Dr. at 4:51 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 166 Grover Dr. at 10:40 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • US Hwy 19 North at Mile Marker 14 at 2:51 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • US Hwy 19 N at Mile Marker 13 at 2:55 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Roney St. at Mary Blount Dr. at 3:05 a.m., Failure to obey stop sign/Hands Free Device – 1st offence/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended license
  • E. Forsyth St. at Cotton Ave. at 3:16 a.m., Traffic Stop/Obscured or missing license plate/Failure to signal lane change or turn

2/23

  • US Hwy 19 S. at US Hwy 280 W. at 7:18 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to Obey Traffic Signal or Light

 

More community

Sumter County Panthers to play Westside High School in Augusta in second round of state tournament

Kona Ice at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center today from 12-4 p.m.

Area Beat Report February 21

Locals and Tourists in Plains reflect on the life and legacy of former President Jimmy Carter

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage