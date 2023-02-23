Hurricanes toss a shutout win over Shorter Published 7:11 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University baseball team (GSW) posted a 5-0 shutout victory over Shorter University at Hurricane Stadium Tuesday night, February 21.

Both teams were scoreless until the bottom of the fourth when Jared White walked in an RBI that gave the Hurricanes the lead and they never looked back.

The Hurricanes got the scoring going in the sixth inning when Jake Blindstrub hit an RBI double and Miles Hartfsfield recorded a two-run single, which closed out the game for GSW. The Hurricanes are currently on a six-game winning streak.

GSW pitchers threw a shutout, allowing only two hits and striking out seven batters in the victory.

Grant Adams got the win for GSW (2-0). The junior right-hander from Griffin, GA pitched four scoreless innings, giving up only one hit with four walks and three strikeouts. GSW reliever Mike Monduy posted four strikeouts and Colby Gordon pitched the final two innings, giving up only one hit.

The Hurricanes (6-1, 3-0 PBC) will be on the road for a weekend series against Peach Belt Conference foe Augusta University (1-7, 0-3). The first pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for Friday, February 24, at 2:00 p.m.