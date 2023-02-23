Kona Ice at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center today from 12-4 p.m. Published 2:58 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The public is invited to come to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center from the hours of 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to take advantage of the warmer weather and enjoy Kona Ice.

Konas come in three sizes ($3, $4, or $5) and are made with Vita-Blend (half the sugar and half the calories) or sugar-free.

Proceeds come back to benefit the hospital through the PSMC Foundation. Cash and debit cards are accepted (4 percent charge for cards).