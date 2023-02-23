Kona Ice at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center today from 12-4 p.m.

Published 2:58 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

The public is invited to come to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center today from 12-4 p.m. to enjoy Kona Ice. Photo by PSMC

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – The public is invited to come to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center from the hours of 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to take advantage of the warmer weather and enjoy Kona Ice.

Konas come in three sizes ($3, $4, or $5) and are made with Vita-Blend (half the sugar and half the calories) or sugar-free.

Proceeds come back to benefit the hospital through the PSMC Foundation. Cash and debit cards are accepted (4 percent charge for cards).

More community

Area Beat Report February 21

Locals and Tourists in Plains reflect on the life and legacy of former President Jimmy Carter

Area Beat Report February 20, 2023

Area Beat Report February 16 through 19, 2023

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage