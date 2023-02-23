SGTC’s Alexia Dizeko named GCAA Women’s Division I Player of Week for fourth time Published 12:23 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College’s Alexia Dizeko has been selected as the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division 1 Women’s Basketball player of the week for the week of February 20, 2023. This is her fourth time this season that she has been recognized for this honor.

Dizeko, a 5’ 11” sophomore forward from Sion Switzerland, averaged 20.6 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, 2.3 steals, and one block in three wins for the Lady Jets last week. She was previously named for this honor, January 30, 2023, January 9, 2023, and November 21, 2022.

The SGTC Lady Jets are currently ranked number one in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and first place in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) with a 28 – 1 and 13 – 0 performance. Dizeko is the leading scorer for the Lady Jets averaging over 16 points per outing.

Other Lady Jets who have been selected for this honor included Fanta Gassama, Luana Leite, Veronika Palfi, and Camryn James.

The Lady Jets will be in action in their last regular season home game on Saturday, February 25, at 1 p.m. when they host East Georgia State College for the Alumni/Sophomore Day. The Jets are scheduled to play Georgia Highlands at 3 p.m. All SGTC alumni and friends are encouraged to come out and support the top ranked team in the nation.