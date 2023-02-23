Sumter County Panthers to play Westside High School in Augusta in second round of state tournament

Published 5:12 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

This is an overhead map of Westside High School in Augusta along with the parking lots.

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – Having defeated Northeast (Macon) in the first round of the GHSA Class AA boys’ state basketball tournament, the Sumter County Panthers will travel to Augusta, GA on Saturday, February 25 to take on the Patriots of Westside (Augusta) in the second round of the tournament. Tip off is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Admission is $7.00 plus a small convenience fee due to the tickets being sold on GoFan. Please use this link to purchase your tickets today: https://gofan.co/app/events/923087?schoolId=GA4634.

For those planning to travel to the game, shown above is a map of Westside High School. Also, the Westside administration says that parking close to the gym is limited due to the City of Augusta preparing for the Masters. A map of the parking areas around the school is attached to this email.

 

