TCSG State Board Member Carvel Lewis speaks at SGTC Black History Day celebration Published 5:40 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Technical College System of Georgia State Board member Carvel Lewis from Georgetown, GA challenged individuals to “remember that each of you are history in the making” at the South Georgia Technical College Black History Celebration program in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center building on the Americus campus recently.

Lewis named several legendary icons associated with Black History and their accomplishments, but then he added, “all of these are wonderful individuals who made great strides. But I challenge each of you today to remember that you are history in the making.

“You might not remember what you did today or yesterday, but you made history. The question to ask yourself is, was it positive? Was it important? Was it uplifting? Can it be improved upon? Always try to improve the lives of others. So please, where ever you go and whatever you do, consider and look at yourself as a history maker, because you are impacting someone” said Lewis. “Every time you breathe in and out, you have taken air that belongs to others.”

He also encouraged individuals to remember their roots, live harmoniously with others, have faith and hope and find something you love. “You need to love what you are doing,” explained Lewis, who added that it is ok to make changes because the most important thing is to enjoy what you do.

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford introduced Carvel Lewis, who represents the 2nd Congressional District on the Technical College System of Georgia State Board. Lewis is the chair of the TCSG Board of Operations, Finance, and Planning Committee and a member of the Governance, Compliance, and Audit Committee. He is also the licensed embalmer and funeral director for Lewis Mortuary in Fort Gaines and Georgetown, Ga.

“Carvel Lewis is committed to service,” said President Watford. “He is a friend of South Georgia Technical College and our mission of workforce development. We are honored that he came to speak with us today.”

South Georgia Technical College Math Instructor and 2023 Instructor of the Year Chester Taylor presided over the Black History Celebration. SGTC Criminal Justice Instructor Teresa McCook gave the invocation. Tredarrian Colbert, SGTC 2023 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner, provided the occasion. SGTC Cosmetology graduate and current Air Conditioning student Shannon Jones performed solos with the assistant of Leonard Tyson, keyboardist. SGTC Cosmetology student Kaitlin Champion provided the benediction.

Carvel Lewis was accompanied by his three cousins, Cynthia Lewis-Anderson, Dr. Lucy Willis and Alma Willis.