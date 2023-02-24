Sumter County tennis teams earn split with Monroe Published 12:10 am Friday, February 24, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – After defeating Fitzgerald 4-1 a few days ago, the Sumter County boys’ tennis team won another team match when they defeated Monroe 3-2 on Thursday, February 23, at the SCHS tennis complex. Though the Sumter girls’ lost to the Lady Tornados 3-2, they faired much better than in their previous match at Fitzgerald, where they were shut out 5-0.

In boys’ action, SCHS won all three singles matches. The Panthers’ #1 singles player, Willie Burts, defeated Willie Harris in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 to get things started off right. Then Chandler Lyles, the Panthers’ #2 singles player, defeated Calik Davidson in straight sets 6-1, 6-0. All that was left for the Panthers to claim the team match was for Conner Landers to win his match against Nick Gosier, which he did in straight sets 7-5, 6-0.

In boys’ doubles action, the Tornados were able to win both matches. The SCHS duo of Jacorey Wright/Eric Bryant lost to MHS’s duo of Jordan Thomas/Kattarion Harris 6-5, 4-6, 5-10. In the second doubles match, the MHS team of Jaylon Adams/Tristan Carter defeated the SCHS team of Devor Pina/Caleb Wright in straight sets 4-6, 6-7. Nevertheless, the Panthers won the team match 3-2.

While the Lady Panthers performed better against MHS than they did against Fitzgerald a few days before, they still were unable to come away with a win and fell by the score of 3-2.

SCHS got off to a great start when Alesia Holmes, the Lady Panthers’ #1 singles player, defeated Precious Thomas in a hard-fought match 1-7, 6-4, 10-7. However, Paris Eberhardt of SCHS lost to the Lady Tornados’ Charisse Harris 1-6, 6-2, 2-10. Lauren Harris then fell to Amia Crosby in straight sets 6-1, 7-6.

In doubles action, the SCHS doubles team of Georgia Wooden/Carolyn Campbell defeated the MHS duo of Njaye Moye/Mykala Eckler in straight sets 6-1, 6-0, but the Lady Panthers’ doubles team of Dionisia Westbrook/Aniyah Eberhardt lost to the Lady Tornados’ duo of Kamela King/Rashandra Molden in a hard-fought match 2-6, 6-4, 9-11.