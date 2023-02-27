Area Beat Report February 23 through 27
Published 4:04 pm Monday, February 27, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Binn, Jonathan Larkee (Bonded Out), 28, Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to stop/Following too closely/Knowingly driving vehicle on suspended, revoked or canceled registration
- Brown, Jatrellis Cantrez (In Jail), 19, Possession of firearm or knife during the attempt to commit or commission of a felony/Aggravated Assault
- Cranford, Billy (Charges Dismissed), 33, Holding for Butts County
- Horn, Jake (Bonded Out), 31, Possession of Schedule II controlled substance/Drug-related object
- Johnson, Atalie Breanna (In Jail), 21, Possession of Amphetamine
- Lockette, Tyrez Deon (In Jail), 37, Probation Violation
- McDonald, Serenity Angelique (In Jail), 19, Disorderly Conduct/Simple Assault
- Mitchell, Seyviun (In Jail), 17, Disorderly Conduct
- Moore, James Howell (In Jail), 65, Criminal Trespass/Probation Violation
- Rees, Davin Scott (In Jail), 26, Armed Robbery
- Roberts, Quinton Ferrell (In Jail), 37, Theft By Shoplifting/Aggravated Assault/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Westbrook, Andre Jemaine (Bonded Out), 46, Tag Light Required/Brake Light/Turn signal Violation/DUI-Alcohol
- Anderson, Wesley Lamar (Charges Dismissed), 53, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Reddick, Antonio Bernard (In Jail), 44, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/23
- US Highway 19 South at Highway 280 West at 7:18 a.m., Failure to obey traffic signal or light
- 159 Dogwood Dr. at 10:21 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 1:01 p.m., Information for officer
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 1:54 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- US Highway 280 W. about McMath Mill Rd. at 3:54 p.m., Traffic Stop/passing school bus-loading/unloading
- 1004 US Hwy 280 W at 5:39 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 425 Arch Helms Rd. at 9:10 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 136 Frank Chaple Rd. at 9:25 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- US Hwy 280 and Hwy 27 East at 11:42 p.m., Traffic Stop
- US Hwy 19 South at West Forsyth at 1:04 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for reckless driving
- West Forsyth at GA Hwy 19 South at 2:42 a.m., Traffic Stop/no rear lights
- US Highway 19 South at Magnolia St. at 3:06 a.m., Traffic Stop/brake lights
2/24
- 496 Flintside Dr. at 2:27 p.m., Information for officer
- 274 Pheasant Dr. at 3:11 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- Hwy 280 E. and Briarpatch Circle at 7:21 p.m., Welfare Check
- 189 Tommy Warren Drive at 7:39 p.m., Welfare Check
- 149 South Village Dr. at 8:10 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 550 Clements Rd. at 8:21 p.m., Theft
- 0 Lamar and Cotton at 9:11 p.m., Traffic Stop/missing license plate and operating with no tag lights
- 157 Sylvan Dr. at 9:38 p.m., 911 Hang up
- 522 Hwy 280 E. Lot 9 at 9:39 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 624 Tallent Store Rd. at 2:33 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Magnolia St. and Anderson St. at 2:46 a.m., Traffic Stop/Headlight Requirements
2/25
- GA Hwy 27 E. at Brickyard Rd. at 10:08 p.m., Accident Report
- 697 Burma Rd. at 5:11 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 997 GA Hwy 30 West at 5:22 a.m., Traffic Accident
- Hwy 30 West and James Hart Rd. at 10:35 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning issued for speeding
- 146 Sylvan Rd. at 5:19 p.m., Loud Music
- 1018 Hwy 49 South at 11:29 p.m., Racing
- Prince St. and W. Forsyth St. at 11:49 p.m., traffic stop
2/26
- 116 Hwy 30 West at 2:07 a.m., Loud Music
- Hwy 30 at American Legion at 4:29 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 108 Rainbow Terrace at 4:45 a.m., Discharging Firearms near public property
- E. Forsyth St. at Hudson St. at 5:04 a.m., Traffic Stop
- Hwy 280 W. at PSMC at 10:19 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 127 Rainbow Terrace at 10:35 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 30 W at Peachtree St. at 10:39 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 653 Blacksmith Rd. at 2:08 a.m., Welfare Check
- 116 Marigold Dr. at 4:58 a.m., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 27 E about GA Hwy 19 South at 2:14 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Highway 27 East about Pool Gin House Rd. at 5:18 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- E. Forsyth St. at Hanson Dr. at Sherwin Williams Parking Lot at 8:11 p.m., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title/Failure to Maintain Lane