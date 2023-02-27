GSW Men’s Soccer Team volunteers at local Healthy Sumter Community Garden

Published 1:42 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Members of the Georgia Southwestern State University Men’s Soccer Team volunteer for a clean up session at the Healthy Sumter Community Garden on Friday, February 24. Photo by Marcus Johnson

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – Members of the Georgia Southwestern State University Men’s Soccer Team took time out of their busy schedules on Friday, February 24, to join Farmer Fredo of Flint River Fresh LLC for a clean up session at the Healthy Sumter Community Garden at Brookdale Park.

The group removed weeds and refilled the garden beds with soil and organic fertilizer.

The public is encouraged to stay tuned for an announcement of the next Community Planting Day.

