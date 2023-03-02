Mrs. Claire Smith Simmerson Published 2:26 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

Mrs. Claire Smith Simmerson passed away peacefully, surrounded by her daughters, Sunday, February 26, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023 at Calvary Episcopal Church. Father Richard Nelson will officiate the service.

Claire Smith Simmerson was born November 9, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Charles Smith “Tommy” and the late Lorraine Davis Smith and her late step mother, Ruth King Smith. In addition to her parents, Claire was preceded in death by her son, Walter Davenport Stapleton, III and a sister, Jessica Frances Smith.

Claire is survived by her daughters, and sons-in-law, Emmilyn Stapleton Boykin (Sam) of Atlanta and Claire Stapleton Batson (Court) of New Orleans. A sister and brother-in-law, Gail Ledger (Charlie) of Americus and step brothers, Charlie Johnston (Tammy) of Leslie and Bill Johnston of Atlanta. Her grandchildren, Walter Davenport Stapleton Boykin, Samuel Marks Boykin, IV., and Emmilyn Elesabeth Claire Boykin.

Claire loved her family unconditionally, especially her grandchildren. They were the joy of her life. Every holiday and milestone brought happiness to her heart. She was a member of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America, a member of the Junior Service League of Americus, and a board member of the Sumter Historical Trust. She was a member of Calvary Episcopal Church, Americus and Episcopal Church-Incarnation, Highlands, NC.

The family would like to acknowledge the loving care provided by her nurses Kim Ferrell and Janet Prevette.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sumter Humane Society 108 Industrial Blvd. Americus, GA 31709 or to the Sheriff’s Boys Ranch 5671 SR-122 Hahira, GA 31632.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sumter Humane Society 108 Industrial Blvd. Americus, GA 31709 or to the Sheriff's Boys Ranch 5671 SR-122 Hahira, GA 31632.