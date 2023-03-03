Published 4:07 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Approximately 500 high school students, counselors and high school administrators from 12 different school districts attended the Skilled Trades Expo at South Georgia Technical College hosted by the college and the Sumter County School System. The event was held in the John M. Pope Center on the Americus campus.

“It was a great day,” said South Georgia Technical College Grants Coordinator Beth Wisham, who worked with Josh Drew from the Sumter County School System to coordinate the event. “The students, counselors, and administrators all commented on how much the enjoyed the event. It really was an exciting day.”

In addition to the skilled trades expo that exposed high school students to the various skills trades careers and the programs offered at South Georgia Technical College, the event also featured industry partners sharing career and job opportunities.

A total of 20 industry partners set up in the Pope Center to share information about the various skilled trade career opportunities available. South Georgia Technical College had 17 instructors who set up displays and talked with students about the educational and career options open to high school students for dual enrollment and post-secondary choices.

SGTC’s Jason Wisham from Aircraft Structural and instructors Ted Eschmann and Brad Aldridge from Welding and Joining, Brandon Dean of the Automotive Technology program, Chase Shannon from Diesel Equipment, Jaye Cripe from Early Childhood Care and Education, Mike Collins from Electronic Technology, Andre Robinson from the Barbering Program, Dorothea McKenzie from Cosmetology, Jessakeetha Maddox from Nail Tech, Charles Christmas from Aviation Maintenance, Teresa McCook from Criminal Justice, and Jeana Yawn, Sherri Bass, Jennifer Childs, Christine Rundle, and Raissa Welch from medical assisting, health care and practical nursing had booths and current students to talk with the high schoolers.

In addition to the SGTC instructors involved, a number of other SGTC individuals helped with the set-up, campus tours, and information sessions. Those individuals included Academic Dean Dr. David Finley, the SGTC Maintenance Department, Tami Blount, Jennifer Robinson, Sandhya Muljibhai, Josh Curtin, Cynthia Carter, Brett Murray, Adrienne Clayton, Brandon Gross, Corcynthia Monts, Candie Walters, Brittny Rogers, Mykaula Harvey, Vickie Austin, Jasmine Mercer, Tammy Hamilton, Paul Farr, Su Ann Bird, Pat Peacock, Leah Cannady, and Chief Sammy Stone and the campus safety officers. SGTC Student Government Association students also helped with the event.

Some of the high schools who attended the Skilled Trades Expo included: Sumter County, Webster County, Taylor County, Marion County, Randolph County, Quitman County, Furlow Charter School, Sowega, Macon County and Chattahoochee County.