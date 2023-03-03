A no hitter and back-to-back RBI singles lead to two straight wins for Wildcats Published 12:19 am Friday, March 3, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – On Tuesday, February 28, the Schley County Wildcats were aided by a no hitter shared by pitchers Owen Lamb and Brody Smith in their 10-0 shut out victory over Marion County. One day later, the Wildcats were aided by back-to-back RBI singles from Rylan Connor and Jake Little in their 5-4 win over Upson-Lee.

The Wildcats (4-2, 1-0 Region1A D2) are currently on a four game winning streak after losing their first two games to start the season.

In the win over Marion County, Owen Lamb got the start on the mound and struck out six batters while walking one and not giving up any hits. In three innings of work. Brody Smith came on in relief of Lamb and kept the no hitter in tact. In two innings of work, Smith kept the no hitter in tact and struck out one batter.

The Wildcats took advantage of six errors committed by the Eagles. Carson Westbrook went 1 for 1 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Trenton Stubbs went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored.

In their 5-4 win over Upson-Lee, the score was tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth before Rylan Connor drove in Owen Lamb on an RBI single and Jake Little drove in Connor on an RBI single.

The Knights scored a run in the top of the seventh on a hit batsman, but the Wildcats were able to secure the victory when relief pitcher Ashton Raybon struck out Walker Stevens to end the game.

Both Rylan Connor and Jay Kanazawa each went 1 for 3 with a run scored and Connor drove in an RBI. Brody Fuller got the start on the mound for the Wildcats and gave up a run on three hits with three strikeouts and a walk in five innings of work.