Area Beat Report March 2 and 3, 2023

Published 3:52 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Dice, Reginald Bernard (In Jail), 32, Criminal

Trespass/Entering Automobile/Theft By Taking – Felony/Probation Violation

  • Mickens, Robert Santiago (In Jail), 37, Criminal Trespass
  • Robinson, Natasha Nicole (In Jail), 32, Aggravated Assault/City Probation
  • Sims, Christopher Allen (In Jail), 50, Probation Violation
  • Wright, Dwight Fitzgerald (In Jail), 59, Probation Violation

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

3/2

  • 194 Railroad St. at 6:03 a.m., Burglary
  • 200 block of SGTC Parkway at 7:53 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 107 Whisterwood Ct. at 12:12 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 116 Mayfire Dr. at 2:20 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 584 US Hwy 280 W at 2:23 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC at 3:29 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 206 E. Rockhill Dr. at 5:35 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 154 Jenkins Rd. at 5:53 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 389 US Hwy 19 N at 8:20 p.m., Accident Report
  • 280 A Forrest Park at 8:58 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 150 Fox Stephens Rd. at Lot D at 9:01 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 27 at Brickyard Rd. at 10:28 p.m., Traffic Report/Speeding
  • 500 block of Youngs Mill Rd. at 10:41 p.m., Accident Involving Deer

3/3

  • US Hwy 280 W at GA Hwy 118 at 3:25 a.m., Traffic Report
  • US Hwy 280 W at Mile Post 8 at 6:58 a.m., Traffic Stop/defective speedometer

 

 

 

