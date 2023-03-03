Area Beat Report March 2 and 3, 2023
Published 3:52 pm Friday, March 3, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Dice, Reginald Bernard (In Jail), 32, Criminal
Trespass/Entering Automobile/Theft By Taking – Felony/Probation Violation
- Mickens, Robert Santiago (In Jail), 37, Criminal Trespass
- Robinson, Natasha Nicole (In Jail), 32, Aggravated Assault/City Probation
- Sims, Christopher Allen (In Jail), 50, Probation Violation
- Wright, Dwight Fitzgerald (In Jail), 59, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
3/2
- 194 Railroad St. at 6:03 a.m., Burglary
- 200 block of SGTC Parkway at 7:53 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 107 Whisterwood Ct. at 12:12 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 116 Mayfire Dr. at 2:20 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 584 US Hwy 280 W at 2:23 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC at 3:29 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 206 E. Rockhill Dr. at 5:35 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 154 Jenkins Rd. at 5:53 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 389 US Hwy 19 N at 8:20 p.m., Accident Report
- 280 A Forrest Park at 8:58 p.m., Welfare Check
- 150 Fox Stephens Rd. at Lot D at 9:01 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 27 at Brickyard Rd. at 10:28 p.m., Traffic Report/Speeding
- 500 block of Youngs Mill Rd. at 10:41 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
3/3
- US Hwy 280 W at GA Hwy 118 at 3:25 a.m., Traffic Report
- US Hwy 280 W at Mile Post 8 at 6:58 a.m., Traffic Stop/defective speedometer